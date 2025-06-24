Live Tv
China introduced mosquito-sized drone for World War 3

In this critical time of Wars, a student from the National University of Defense Technology in China just introduced a mosquito-sized drone which will be used for stealth military missions. This was shown during a television segment. Here is more information about this drone. 

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: June 24, 2025 | 2:07 PM IST
China introduced mosquito-sized drone for World War 3 - Gallery Image
1/5

What did they exactly say?

The student's words were, "Here in my hand is a mosquito-like type of robot. Miniature bionic robots like this one are especially suited to information reconnaissance and special missions on the battlefield."

China introduced mosquito-sized drone for World War 3 - Gallery Image
2/5

What are these Micro Drones?

Micro Drones are small drones that can be used for various applications besides defense and military. They can be a dangerous threat if used in corrupt ways. They have short battery life due to their small sized batteries.

China introduced mosquito-sized drone for World War 3 - Gallery Image
3/5

What mosquito drone looks like?

The mosquito sized drone has two small wings and three hair thin legs. It has a leaf-like structure on both the sides. It is controlled by a similar-sized remote control.

China introduced mosquito-sized drone for World War 3 - Gallery Image
4/5

Uses of this drone

These tiny drones can cause dangerous amount of damage if used in a war. They can be present anywhere and still not get noticed.
They can also be used to locate survivors in times of emergency.

China introduced mosquito-sized drone for World War 3 - Gallery Image
5/5

Privacy Concerns

With great innovation comes great risk. How will one know if they're being watched? New laws and regulations will be needed to protect the privacy of the citizens.


Disclaimer-This content is provided for information or general knowledge purpose only. All pictures belong to their respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

