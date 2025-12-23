Christmas 2025: Neha Dhupia, Prajakta Koli and Other Bollywood Celebs Reveal the Festive Movies They Never Skip
As Christmas 2025 draws closer, Bollywood celebrities are getting into the festive spirit by sharing the holiday movies they love to rewatch every year. From feel-good classics to heartwarming family entertainers, stars like Neha Dhupia, Prajakta Koli, and others reveal the festive films they never skip.
Christmas Movies
Fans can make a perfect festive watchlist with these Christmas movies streaming on Netflix, Jiohotstar, and Prime Video.
Christmas 2025: Kunal Kapur
Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur revealed that Home Alone (1980) holds a special place in his heart and remains his all-time favourite film. Sharing his love for the holiday classic, he said it’s a movie he enjoys revisiting every festive season for its warmth, humour and timeless Christmas charm.
Christmas 2025: Ranveer Brar
Ranveer Brar shared that Dunston Checks In (1996) is among his all-time favourite Christmas films. He said it’s the kind of movie that can be enjoyed by the whole family, bringing light-hearted laughs and togetherness, which he believes is what truly makes life special.
Christmas 2025: Neha Dhupia, Prajakta Koli
Neha Dhupia counts Home Alone among her favourite Christmas films, a choice that Prajakta Koli also agrees with. Koli shared that she has a soft spot for Netflix’s Christmas movies, including Christmas at the Chalet (2023).
Christmas 2025:Shubhangi Atre
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shubhangi Atre revealed that she has two films on her Christmas watchlist, The Holiday (2006) and The Noel Diary (2022). Sharing her thoughts, she said both movies deeply touched her heart, adding that The Holiday, especially Kate Winslet’s storyline, is particularly inspiring.