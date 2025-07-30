Dewy VS Matte: Which Makeup Finish Works For Your Face Type And Skin Texture

Dewy and matte makeup finishes cater to different skin types and face shapes. Dewy finishes offer a radiant, hydrated glow ideal for dry or mature skin and fuller faces. Matte finishes provide a shine-free, smooth texture best for oily or acne-prone skin and more angular face types. Choosing the right finish depends on skin texture, oil levels, and desired aesthetic. A blended approach, dewy on dry areas and matte on oily zones, can give a balanced, long-lasting look.