Dewy VS Matte: Which Makeup Finish Works For Your Face Type And Skin Texture
Dewy and matte makeup finishes cater to different skin types and face shapes. Dewy finishes offer a radiant, hydrated glow ideal for dry or mature skin and fuller faces. Matte finishes provide a shine-free, smooth texture best for oily or acne-prone skin and more angular face types. Choosing the right finish depends on skin texture, oil levels, and desired aesthetic. A blended approach, dewy on dry areas and matte on oily zones, can give a balanced, long-lasting look.
Makeup Finishes Definitions
Dewy and Matte are both finishes that result in different looks based on skin types, textures, and face shapes.
Dewy Finish
Dewy makeup is fresh, glowing, and radiant, and leaves a shine on the skin that maintains a natural look. Dewy skin appears hydrated and blissful, which gives the skin a more youthful look.
Who should choose Dewy Finish?
Dewy makeup is the best option for dry, normal, and mature skin needing hydration. Dewy finishes work best on smooth or slightly textured skin and are shown to flatter fuller face shapes better than matte finishes.
What is a Matte finish?
Matte makeup gives a shine-free, velvety texture and polished, smooth finish on the skin. Matte products contain sheets of powder to "grip" excess oil and lessen the appearance of pores.
Who should choose a Matte finish?
Matte is ideally suited for oily, combination, or acne-prone skin. A matte finish minimizes shine and is flattering for uneven/ textured skin that has a written-in glow and for individuals desiring a more sculpted look.
What is the best makeup finish complement to face shape?
Dewy finishes are soft and flattering on round or heart-shaped faces that want a glowy, youthful makeup look. Matte finishes are more defined and angular, flattering for those with angular features or longer face shapes.
Final Considerations and Combination Approach
Mixing finishes can utilize matte on oily zones (T-zone) and dewy on dry areas (cheeks), which creates a more natural glow with longevity based on your skin's needs.
Disclaimer
This is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dermatological advice. Always consult a skincare or makeup professional for recommendations tailored to your skin type and condition.