Diljit Dosanjh ‘Kufar’ Star Manushi Chhillar UNSEEN Hot Bikini Pics That Set Internet on Fire
Diljit Dosanjh has recently released his latest Punjabi song ‘Kufar’ starring Manushi Chhillar, showcasing her bold moves. The former Miss World is grabbing everyone’s attention with her sizzling on-screen skills and sexy dance moves. Manushi Chhillar is making waves on social media with her bold bikini looks that show her daring style.
Manushi Chhillar Bikini Pics
Let’s take a look at Manushi Chhillar hot and sexy bikini looks that can be perfect for your next Beach Trip.
Manushi Chhillar in Black Bikini
Manushi Chhillar looks screaming hot in a black bikini set with a sweetheart neck and off-shoulder top. She accessorized it with a statement gold waist chain.
Manushi Chhillar in Hot Red Bikini
Manushi Chhillar stuns in a hot red bikini with a deep plunging neckline and multiple strings around the waistline. She completes her look with minimal jewellery and a red cap.
Manushi Chhillar in Pink Swimsuit
Manushi Chhillar looks sexy in a baby pink swimsuit with a deep neckline. Her toned body and sleek legs are worth the hype.
Manushi Chhillar in Black Bikini
Manushi Chhillar goes bold in a black bikini with a bold cutout around the chestline. She paired it with a matching bottom and a statement bronze jewellery.
Manushi Chhillar in Lavender Bikini
Manushi Chhillar dazzles in a lavender swimsuit with a halter neck and bold cutout around the waistline. She layered it with a see-through shrug.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for entertainment and fashion coverage purposes only.