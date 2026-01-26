LIVE TV
Disha Patani Likes YOUNGER Men? Dating 5-Year-Younger Singer Talwiinder 'Confirmed' | Know His Age, Net Worth & Secrets

Disha Patani and Talwiinder dating rumors are exploding online, and fans are convinced the duo has finally gone public. The actress has been linked to the singer after their viral hand-holding moment, making everyone ask: “Are they official?” From Disha Patani-Talwiinder dating rumors to Talwiinder’s net worth, here’s everything you need to know.

Published: January 26, 2026 18:05:01 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Talwinder & Disha Patani Viral Video
1/6
Disha Patani Likes YOUNGER Men? Dating 5-Year-Younger Singer Talwiinder 'Confirmed' | Know His Age, Net Worth & Secrets

Talwinder & Disha Patani Viral Video

Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder recently grabbed eyeballs after they were reportedly seen arriving hand-in-hand at a Mumbai event. Their relationship buzz started earlier when a video from Nupur Sanon's wedding reportedly showed them holding hands.

Talwinder Real Name & Age
2/6

Talwinder Real Name & Age

Talwiinder's real name is Talwinder Singh Sidhu. He was born on 23 November 1997. He is 28 years old in 2026.

Disha Patani & Talwinder Age Gap
3/6

Disha Patani & Talwinder Age Gap

Disha Patani was born on 13 June 1992. She is 33 years old in 2026. Disha is about 5 years older than Talwiinder.

Talwinder Net Worth
4/6

Talwinder Net Worth

Multiple reports estimate Talwinder's net worth around Rs 11.5 crore. his rise is credited to viral tracks and steady growth from platforms like YouTube to mainstream buzz.

Talwinder's Face Reveal: Why he hides his face?
5/6

Talwinder's Face Reveal: Why he hides his face?

Talwiinder is known for keeping a mysterious identity and often appears with face paint on stage. He has said the reason is to keep his private life separate from his public career.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

