Do Cats Recognize Their Names? Here Are Seven Interesting Facts: In Pics

Think you know your cat? Ever wondered if your cat knows its name or is just ignoring you on purpose? While cats can be one of the cutest creatures alive , they are famously the most aloof. But behind those mysterious eyes, there’s much more that’s going on. From how cats respond to human voices to how they act when grumpy, their behavior is always full of surprises.

Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about these little cuddly creatures and how much they actually know when you call their name.