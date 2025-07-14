Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body
Meditation poses can help reduce stress, increase self awareness, improve sleep and also your overall well-being. Here are some meditation poses that can help you relax your body and improve overall well-being.
Sukhasana
Sit cross-legged on the floor with your hands resting on your knees. This promotes calmness, flexibility in the hips and legs and relaxation of the body. Use a cushion or block under your hips for support if needed.
Chair Meditation pose
Sit upright in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and knees at a 90 degree angle. This is ideal for those with mobility issues or back pain. It promotes relaxation and good poster. Keep your feet flat, relax your shoulders and engage your core.
Burmese Position
Sit on the floor with your legs folded in front of you, placing one leg in front of the other. It promotes flexibility, relaxation and ease. Keep your back straight, breathe deeply and engage your core.
Vajrasana
Kneel on the floor with your thighs perpendicular to the ground and shins flat on the floor. It helps the relieves stress and anxiety, improve digestion and promotes relaxation.
Balasana
Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels extending your arms forward or resting them by your sides. It helps in releasing tension in the neck, shoulders and back. It also helps to promote calmness and relaxation in body.
Viparita Karani
Lie on your back with your legs extended up against the wall. It helps promote relaxation, reduce stress and calm the nervous system. Relax your shoulders, breathe deeply and let go off tension.
Savasana
Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and palms facing up. It promotes deep relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety, and calms the nervous system.
Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.