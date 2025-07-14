LIVE TV
Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body

Meditation poses can help reduce stress, increase self awareness,  improve sleep and also your overall well-being. Here are some meditation poses that can help you relax your body and improve overall well-being.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 14, 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body - Gallery Image
1/7

Sukhasana

Sit cross-legged on the floor with your hands resting on your knees. This promotes calmness, flexibility in the hips and legs and relaxation of the body. Use a cushion or block under your hips for support if needed.

Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body - Gallery Image
2/7

Chair Meditation pose

Sit upright in a chair with your feet flat on the floor and knees at a 90 degree angle. This is ideal for those with mobility issues or back pain. It promotes relaxation and good poster. Keep your feet flat, relax your shoulders and engage your core.

Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body - Gallery Image
3/7

Burmese Position

Sit on the floor with your legs folded in front of you, placing one leg in front of the other. It promotes flexibility, relaxation and ease. Keep your back straight, breathe deeply and engage your core.

Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body - Gallery Image
4/7

Vajrasana

Kneel on the floor with your thighs perpendicular to the ground and shins flat on the floor. It helps the relieves stress and anxiety, improve digestion and promotes relaxation.

Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body - Gallery Image
5/7

Balasana

Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels extending your arms forward or resting them by your sides. It helps in releasing tension in the neck, shoulders and back. It also helps to promote calmness and relaxation in body.

Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body - Gallery Image
6/7

Viparita Karani

Lie on your back with your legs extended up against the wall. It helps promote relaxation, reduce stress and calm the nervous system. Relax your shoulders, breathe deeply and let go off tension.

Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body - Gallery Image
7/7

Savasana

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and palms facing up. It promotes deep relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety, and calms the nervous system.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended.

Easy Meditation Poses To Reduce Stress And Calm Your Body - Gallery Image

