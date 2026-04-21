Biker OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Telugu Sports Drama Online | Cast, Story and Review

Biker OTT Release: Missed Biker in theatres? The high-speed sports drama is now creating buzz again as fans eagerly wait for its OTT debut. With Sharwanand in the lead, the film has gained attention for its intense racing sequences and emotional storyline. The biggest question right now: when eactly will Biker drop on OTT and where can you watch it? From releaase date buzz to platform details, here’s everything you need to know before streaming Biker.