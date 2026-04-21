Biker OTT Release: When and Where To Watch Sharwanand’s Telugu Sports Drama Online | Cast, Story and Review
Biker OTT Release: Missed Biker in theatres? The high-speed sports drama is now creating buzz again as fans eagerly wait for its OTT debut. With Sharwanand in the lead, the film has gained attention for its intense racing sequences and emotional storyline. The biggest question right now: when eactly will Biker drop on OTT and where can you watch it? From releaase date buzz to platform details, here’s everything you need to know before streaming Biker.
Biker OTT Release Date
Biker is reportedly set to stream on May 1, 2026, though this date is based on reports and not a formal announcement by Netflix or the makers yet.
Biker OTT Platform
The film’s digital streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix, and it is expected to premiere on the platform after its theatrical run.
Biker Film Story
The film follows a motocross racer chasing success while dealing with ambition, family conflict, and emotional struggles, blending high-speed racing action with a strong emotional core.
Biker Film Cast
Biker stars Sharwanand, Rajasekhar, Malvika Nair, and Atul Kulkarni, supported by actors like Brahmaji and Dayanand Reddy in key roles.
Biker Movie Review
The film received mixed-to-positive responses, praised for its racing sequences and performances, while some critics noted predictable storytelling and pacing issues.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on media reports and publicly available sources. The OTT release date and details may change as per official announcements.