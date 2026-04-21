AI Investment Rush: OpenAI, Nvidia & Tech Giants Pump Billions Into AI Infrastructure As Demand Explodes

As the AI startup pledges to spend more than $100 billion on Amazon’s cloud technologies over the next ten years, Amazon announced that it will invest up to $25 billion in Anthropic.

Here is a list of multi-billion-dollar AI, cloud and chip deals signed recently:

OpenAI Deals

Amazon is considering an investment of around $10 billion in OpenAI, though talks remain “very fluid,” according to a source who requested anonymity due to the private nature of their talks.

DISNEY And OpenAI

Walt Disney to invest $1 billion in OpenAI and will let the ChatGPT-parent use characters from Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel franchises in its Sora AI video generator – a move that could transform Hollywood content creation.

As part of the three-year licensing agreement, Sora and ChatGPT Images will begin generating videos featuring licensed Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and Mufasa early next year. The deal excludes any talent, likeness or voices.

BROADCOM And OpenAI

OpenAI has partnered with Broadcom AVGO.O to produce its first in-house artificial intelligence processors, the latest tie-up for the world’s most valuable startup for computing power amid surging demand for its services.

AMD And OpenAI

AMD to supply artificial intelligence chips to OpenAI in a multi-year deal that would also give the ChatGPT creator the option to buy up to roughly 10% of the chipmaker.

NVIDIA And OpenAI

Nvidia is set to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply it with data center chips, in a deal giving the chipmaker a financial stake in OpenAI. OpenAI is already an important customer for Nvidia.

ORACLE And OpenAI

Oracle is reported to have signed one of the biggest cloud deals ever with OpenAI, under which the ChatGPT maker is expected to buy $300 billion in computing power from the company for about five years.

COREWEAVE And OpenAI

CoreWeave signed a five-year contract worth $11.9 billion with OpenAI in March, before the Nvidia-backed startup’s IPO.

STARGATE DATA CENTER PROJECT

Stargate is a joint venture between SoftBank, OpenAI and Oracle to build data centers. The project was announced in January by U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that the companies would invest up to $500 billion to fund infrastructure for artificial intelligence.

META DEALS

META And AMD

AMD will sell up to $60 billion worth of artificial intelligence chips to Meta META.O in a deal that allows the social media firm to purchase as much as 10% of the chip firm.

AMD will supply six gigawatts’ worth of chips to Meta, starting with one gigawatt of the company’s forthcoming MI450 flagship hardware in the second half of this year.

In addition to AMD’s flagship graphics chips, Meta also plans to buy central processors, including a variant that will be customized for the social media platform’s needs.

META And MANUS

Meta to acquire Chinese startup Manus as CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to boost efforts to integrate agentic AI tools into its consumer-facing platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The deal values Manus at $2 billion to $3 billion, according to a source, though financial terms were not disclosed.

META And COREWEAVE

CoreWeave has signed a $14 billion agreement with Meta to supply computing power to the Facebook parent.

CoreWeave signed an expanded $21 billion deal with Meta, building the agreement struck in September to provide cloud capacity.

META And ORACLE

Oracle is in talks with Meta for a multi-year cloud computing deal worth about $20 billion, underscoring the social media giant’s drive to secure faster access to computing power.

META And GOOGLE

Google struck a six-year cloud computing deal with Meta Platforms worth more than $10 billion, Reuters had reported in August.

META And SCALE AI

Meta took a 49% stake for about $14.3 billion in Scale AI and brought in its 28-year-old CEO, Alexandr Wang, to play a prominent role in the tech giant’s artificial intelligence strategy.

NVIDIA DEALS

NVIDIA And GROQ

Nvidia has agreed to license chip technology from startup Groq and hire its CEO Jonathan Ross, who helped Google start its AI chip program, among other engineers at the company. CNBC reported that Nvidia had agreed to acquire Groq’s assets for $20 billion.

NVIDIA, LUMENTUM And COHERENT

Nvidia will invest $2 billion each in photonic product makers Lumentum and Coherent to support the companies’ research and development and manufacturing operations in the U.S., the companies said.

MICROSOFT, NVIDIA, And ANTHROPIC

Microsoft will invest up to $5 billion and Nvidia up to $10 billion in Anthropic, while the Claude maker will pledge $30 billion to run its workloads on Microsoft’s cloud.

Under the agreement, Anthropic will commit up to 1 gigawatt of compute, powered by Nvidia’s advanced Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin hardware. The company will also team up with Nvidia to improve chips and AI models for better performance.

NVIDIA-BACKED GROUP And ALIGNED DATA CENTERS

An investor group including BlackRock BLK.N, Microsoft and Nvidia is buying U.S.-based Aligned Data Centers, one of the world’s biggest data center operators with nearly 80 facilities, in a deal worth $40 billion.

NVIDIA And INTEL

Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel INTC.O, giving it roughly 4% of the company after new shares are issued.

COREWEAVE And NVIDIA

CoreWeave signed a $6.3 billion initial order with backer Nvidia, a deal that guarantees that the AI chipmaker will purchase any cloud capacity not sold to customers.

GOOGLE DEALS

GOOGLE And TEXAS

Google will invest $40 billion in three new data centers in Texas through 2027. One of the data centers will be in Armstrong County, in the Texas Panhandle, and the other two in Haskell County, a stretch of West Texas near Abilene.

The company is also continuing to invest in its existing Midlothian campus and Dallas cloud region, part of the company’s global network of 42 cloud regions.

GOOGLE And WINDSURF

Google hired several key staff members from AI code generation startup Windsurf and will pay $2.4 billion in license fees as part of the deal to use some of Windsurf’s technology under non-exclusive terms.

OTHERS

NEBIUS GROUP And MICROSOFT

Nebius Group will provide Microsoft with GPU infrastructure capacity in a deal worth $17.4 billion over a five-year term.

INTEL And SOFTBANK GROUP

Intel is getting a $2 billion capital injection from SoftBank Group, making the Japanese tech investor one of the top 10 shareholders of the troubled U.S. chipmaker.

TESLA And SAMSUNG

Tesla signed a $16.5 billion deal to source chips from Samsung Electronics, with the EV maker’s CEO Elon Musk saying that the South Korean tech giant’s new chip factory in Texas would make Tesla’s next-generation AI6 chip.

AMAZON And ANTHROPIC

Amazon.com pumped $4 billion into OpenAI competitor Anthropic, doubling its investment in the firm known for its GenAI chatbot Claude.

Amazon said it will invest an additional $25 billion in Anthropic, as the AI startup commits to spending more than $100 billion over the next 10 years on Amazon’s cloud technologies.

SOFTBANK And DIGITALBRIDGE

SoftBank Group will acquire digital infrastructure investor DigitalBridge Group in a deal valued at $4 billion as the Japanese investment firm looks to expand its AI-related portfolio.