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Home > Tech and Auto News > Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features

Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features

Apple is reportedly planning “Undo” and “Redo” options for Home Screen edits in iOS 27, aiming to simplify layout changes, alongside a focus on stability, performance, and smarter Siri features.

iOS 27
iOS 27

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 21, 2026 18:24:08 IST

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Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features

Apple is apparently developing two new Home Screen customization capabilities, “Undo” and “Redo,” for its future iOS 27 release in an effort to improve everyday usability. 

According to MacRumours, the additions are expected to simplify the process of managing Home Screen layouts, allowing users to quickly reverse or reapply changes without manually reconfiguring icons and widgets. 

“Right now, when you long-press on the home screen, you get a bubble in the top left corner with four options: Add Widget, Customize, Edit Wallpaper and Edit Pages,” a source reported to MacRumours, adding, “Apple is looking at adding ‘undo’ and ‘redo’ buttons in that same menu to make reversing or redoing changes easier.” 

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Alongside these changes, iOS 27 is also expected to bring broader enhancements, including a dedicated Siri app and further advancements in Apple Intelligence features. 

Notably, the upcoming software update is being compared to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, which prioritised performance optimisations and stability over major visual overhauls. 

This suggests that iOS 27 could focus heavily on bug fixes and system reliability rather than sweeping design changes, according to MacRumours. 

In keeping with its usual yearly software rollout timetable, Apple is anticipated to start beta testing iOS 27 in June and release it to the general public in September. 

(Input from ANI) 

Also Read: Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

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Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features

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Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features
Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features
Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features
Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features

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