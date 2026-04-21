Apple To Introduce ‘Undo’ And ‘Redo’ Options For Home Screen Edits In iOS 27—Simplifying Layout Changes And Smarter Siri Features

Apple is apparently developing two new Home Screen customization capabilities, “Undo” and “Redo,” for its future iOS 27 release in an effort to improve everyday usability.

According to MacRumours, the additions are expected to simplify the process of managing Home Screen layouts, allowing users to quickly reverse or reapply changes without manually reconfiguring icons and widgets.

Alongside these changes, iOS 27 is also expected to bring broader enhancements, including a dedicated Siri app and further advancements in Apple Intelligence features.

Notably, the upcoming software update is being compared to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, which prioritised performance optimisations and stability over major visual overhauls.

This suggests that iOS 27 could focus heavily on bug fixes and system reliability rather than sweeping design changes, according to MacRumours.

In keeping with its usual yearly software rollout timetable, Apple is anticipated to start beta testing iOS 27 in June and release it to the general public in September.