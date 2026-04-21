Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

Redmi has launched the A7 lineup which consists of A7 and A7 Pro. The series features AI powered tools, reverse charging support and TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection starting at Rs 10,499.

Redmi A7 Series
Redmi A7 Series

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 21, 2026 15:53:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Xiaomi’s sub brand Redmi is expanding its portfolio in India with the launch of Redmi A7 series. The lineup consists of the Redmi A7, and Redmi A7 Pro and the company claimed to have offered more practical features such as huge display, dependable performance and massive battery. Both the smartphones of the series offer a smoother refresh rate and enhanced usability features. 



Redmi A7 and A7 Pro features and specifications 

The newly launched Redmi A7 features a 6.88-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the device features TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection and consist of wet touch technology for better responsiveness in different conditions while the A7 Pro features as bigger display of 6.9-inch HD+ display with similar features as Redmi A7. 

In terms of performance, both devices are powered by the Unisoc T8300 5G chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The additional features consist of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP52 certification for resistance against dust and water, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

The Redmi A7 Pro model consists of select smart features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search for improved usability. The connectivity options consist of dual SIM support and expandable storage up to 2TB with the help of a dedicated microSD card. 

In terms of optics, the series features a 13MP sensor on the rear panel and an 8MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. Both the handsets support 15W charging support and smart battery management feature along with 7.5W reverse charging support. 

Redmi A7 and A7 Pro Price and availability 

The Redmi A7 comes at a price point of Rs 10,499 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage whereas the A7 Pro is available at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. The handsets will be available through e-commerce platforms Amazon & Flipkart, Mi official online store, and Xiaomi retail outlets across the country. The sale of the newly launched lineup will begin from 23rd April 2026 

Redmi K90 Max

The company is also gearing up for launch of its new flagship device K90 Max which will join the K90 lineup. The handset will initially launch in China, and it will follow an international launch later. 

Redmi K90 Max features and specifications  

Through Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the company has officially teased the design of its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi K90 Max. The company confirms that the phone will have a rectangular-shape rear camera module that also consist of an active colling fan on the right. The device is teased in a Space Silver colour option, and the smartphone is built up of an aluminium alloy frame, ultra-narrow bezels, and a relatively thin form factor.  

One of the key features of the upcoming Redmi K90 Max will be its upgraded air-cooling system. The phone will have a redesigned internal fan with forward tilted blades and an upright air intake design to enhance airflow efficiency under heavy load. The company claims that the noise level of this fan remains as low as 32dB even at the highest speed.  

The handset is likely to feature a refresh rate of 165Hz and a next-generation flagship chipset with dual-core performance architecture. The handset is said to have been tuned for e-sports titles, and will offer enhanced touch response, network performance, audio output, and eye protection features.   

Also Read: Hyundai Launches Venue Knight Edition In India: Blacked Out Design, Premium Interior Upgrades, And New Colour Options—Check All Specs And Price

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: redmiRedmi A7Redmi A7 Pro

RELATED News

Infinix GT 50 Pro To Debut Soon: 144Hz Refresh Rate, Gaming Triggers, And Enhanced Cooling For High-Performance Mobile Gaming, Check All Specs And Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy A57 Review: Premium Mid-Range Experience, AI Features, And Long-Term Software Support, Check All Features Before Spending Your Hard Earn Money

Tecno Introduces Pop X 5G In India: Massive Battery, AI Tools, And Dimensity 6400 Chipset—Check Features And Price

Is ChatGPT Down In India? Users Report Errors And Failed Responses Amid Worldwide Outage

OnePlus Nord CE6 India Launch: Check Specs, Expected Price And Features As New Model Packs Huge Battery And 144Hz Display

LATEST NEWS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Bengal Roadshow, Claims Mamata Didi Is Gone; Says TMC Exit Is Certain Amid Political Storm

Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet

CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘90% Women Enter Politics Through Netas’ Rooms’: Pappu Yadav’s Sexist, Derogatory Shocker Sparks Huge Row Days After Porn Remark

Why Is HYBE Founder Bang Si-Hyuk Facing Arrest As Police Seek Warrant? Jail Threat Looms Over BTS Agency Chief

Cricket Fixing: ICC Probes Canada Captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s Suspicious Over vs New Zealand as Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Shocks The Cricketing World

Bengaluru Techie Booked For Misusing Office Credit Card To Spend Rs 27 Lakh, Sends Obscene Images And Suicide Threats To Boss After Failing To Repay

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price
Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price
Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price
Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

QUICK LINKS