Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

Redmi A7 and A7 Pro features and specifications

The newly launched Redmi A7 features a 6.88-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Additionally, the device features TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection and consist of wet touch technology for better responsiveness in different conditions while the A7 Pro features as bigger display of 6.9-inch HD+ display with similar features as Redmi A7.

In terms of performance, both devices are powered by the Unisoc T8300 5G chipset paired with LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The additional features consist of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP52 certification for resistance against dust and water, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Redmi A7 Pro model consists of select smart features such as Google Gemini and Circle to Search for improved usability. The connectivity options consist of dual SIM support and expandable storage up to 2TB with the help of a dedicated microSD card.

In terms of optics, the series features a 13MP sensor on the rear panel and an 8MP camera on the front panel for selfie and video calling. Both the handsets support 15W charging support and smart battery management feature along with 7.5W reverse charging support.

Redmi A7 and A7 Pro Price and availability

The Redmi A7 comes at a price point of Rs 10,499 for the 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage whereas the A7 Pro is available at Rs 11,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage model. The handsets will be available through e-commerce platforms Amazon & Flipkart, Mi official online store, and Xiaomi retail outlets across the country. The sale of the newly launched lineup will begin from 23rd April 2026 Redmi K90 Max

The company is also gearing up for launch of its new flagship device K90 Max which will join the K90 lineup. The handset will initially launch in China, and it will follow an international launch later.

Redmi K90 Max features and specifications

Through Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, the company has officially teased the design of its upcoming smartphone, the Redmi K90 Max. The company confirms that the phone will have a rectangular-shape rear camera module that also consist of an active colling fan on the right. The device is teased in a Space Silver colour option, and the smartphone is built up of an aluminium alloy frame, ultra-narrow bezels, and a relatively thin form factor.

One of the key features of the upcoming Redmi K90 Max will be its upgraded air-cooling system. The phone will have a redesigned internal fan with forward tilted blades and an upright air intake design to enhance airflow efficiency under heavy load. The company claims that the noise level of this fan remains as low as 32dB even at the highest speed.

The handset is likely to feature a refresh rate of 165Hz and a next-generation flagship chipset with dual-core performance architecture. The handset is said to have been tuned for e-sports titles, and will offer enhanced touch response, network performance, audio output, and eye protection features. Also Read: Hyundai Launches Venue Knight Edition In India: Blacked Out Design, Premium Interior Upgrades, And New Colour Options—Check All Specs And Price

