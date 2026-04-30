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  • Bipasha Basu SHOCKING Controversies Exposed: From Public Feuds and Breakups to Bold Statements and Media Spotlight Moments

Bipasha Basu SHOCKING Controversies Exposed: From Public Feuds and Breakups to Bold Statements and Media Spotlight Moments

Bipasha Basu established her public persona through her daring public image and her bold film selection decisions. The glamour of her public image concealed her actual life, which she lived through a series of false rumors, distressing news reports, and hidden scandals. Her name appeared in media stories, which revealed the negative aspects of fame because of the serious accusations and the industry gossip that surrounded her, and the public constantly evaluated her. The lesser-known disputes demonstrate how Bipasha Basu maintained public attention through her decision to remain silent.

Published By: Published: April 30, 2026 17:27:58 IST
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Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo
1/5

Kissing Cristiano Ronaldo

In 2007, a photo of Basu kissing football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in Lisbon went viral and generated substantial media speculation about their relationship. Basu clarified that the image was taken at an "opportune moment" and was taken out of context.

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Strained Relationship with Katrina Kaif
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Strained Relationship with Katrina Kaif

Basu and Katrina Kaif, who worked together on the film Race, did not get along on set, a tension Basu admitted was real. She hinted that the rivalry might have been related to their respective boyfriends at the time (John Abraham and Salman Khan), but maintained it did not affect their professional work.

Messy Breakup with John Abraham
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Messy Breakup with John Abraham

After a high-profile nine-year relationship, Basu and John Abraham's breakup in 2011 was quite public and acrimonious. Basu openly spoke about feeling "abandoned" and experiencing a lot of pain, while Abraham was reportedly dismissive when asked about her future wedding plans at a public event years later.

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"Beti" Remark Controversy
4/5

"Beti" Remark Controversy

An old interview clip of actress Mrunal Thakur resurfaced in 2025, where she made body-shaming remarks about Basu, asking if a co-star wanted to marry a "manly" girl with muscles. The comments led to significant social media backlash against Thakur, to which Basu responded with a cryptic message on female strength and body positivity.

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Mika Singh Production Dispute
5/5

Mika Singh Production Dispute

Singer Mika Singh accused Basu of being unprofessional and difficult during a film project he produced, leading to public accusations from both sides about demands and producer respect.

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