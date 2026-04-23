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  • Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun in Madhubala Biopic? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Set For OTT Release; Date, Cast, Story Inside

Dhurandhar Actress Sara Arjun in Madhubala Biopic? Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film Set For OTT Release; Date, Cast, Story Inside

The much-awaited biopic on legendary actress Madhubala is finally moving ahead, and it’s already creating buzz. Rising star, Sara Arjun known for her role in Dhurandhar has been roped in to play the iconic screen legend. The film backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is expected to be a grand yet emotional retelling of Madhubala’s life and journey in cinema. 

Published By: Published: April 23, 2026 09:42:58 IST
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Dhurandhar Actor Sara Arjun Casts in Madhubala Biopic
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Dhurandhar Actor Sara Arjun Casts in Madhubala Biopic

Dhurandhar Actor Sara Arjun Casts in Madhubala Biopic

The Madhubala makers have chosen Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun to play the iconic star, marking a big step for the project. This film will also be Sara Arjun's first major Hindi release after the success of the Dhurandhar franchise.

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Madhubala Movie Release Date
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Madhubala Movie Release Date

According to Variety India, the biographical drama, envisioned as a direct-to-streaming project, is set to go on floors in July 2026. Though the release date for the Madhubala movie yet to be announced.

Madhubala Movie Cast
3/5

Madhubala Movie Cast

Casting for Madhubala is currently underway for the two pivotal male roles of Dilip Kumar and Kishore Kumar, both of whom played significant roles in Madhubala’s personal life.

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Madhubala Movie Story
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Madhubala Movie Story

Madhubala movie is a biopic of legendary actress Madhubala which follows her journey from struggle to stardom. Her relationship with Dilip Kumar to marriage to Kishore Kumar and her untimely death at the age of 36.

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Kiara Advani Removed from Madhubala Movie?
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Kiara Advani Removed from Madhubala Movie?

Kiara Advani was earlier in talks for the Madhubala role but the plan for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's plan didn’t work out.

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