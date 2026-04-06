Gabru Movie (2026): Release Date, Cast, Plot, Songs & Full Details of Sunny Deol’s Action Drama
Gabru is an upcoming Hindi action-drama film starring Sunny Deol in a powerful lead role. Directed by Shashank Udapurkar, the film is already creating buzz among fans for its intense storyline and strong performances. With a mix of action, drama, and emotions, Gabru is expected to be a mass entertainer.
Release Date & Platform
The much-awaited film Gabru is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on May 8, 2026. The release date was strategically shifted to avoid major box office clashes, giving it a clear window to perform well in cinemas across India.
Cast & Characters
The film features a strong ensemble cast
Sunny Deol in a pivotal action-packed role
Simran in a key supporting role Prit Kamani adding fresh energy to the film
Their performances are expected to bring depth and intensity to the storyline.
Story & Plot Details
Gabru is an action-driven drama that revolves around themes of power, justice, and emotional resilience. While the full storyline is under wraps, the film is expected to showcase Sunny Deol in a strong, larger-than-life role dealing with high-stakes conflicts and personal struggles.
Songs & Music
The music of Gabru is anticipated to complement its high-energy narrative. Though the official soundtrack details are yet to be revealed, fans can expect a mix of powerful background scores and impactful songs that enhance the film’s emotional and action sequences.
Production & Key Details
Produced by Echelon Productions, Gabru promises high production value and cinematic action sequences. With a strong team behind the camera and a veteran star leading the film, it is shaping up to be one of the notable action releases of 2026.