Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Teaser OUT: First Look at Varun Dhawan’s Romance With Mrunal Thakur | Release Date, Storyline and Full Cast Details Revealed
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai: The first look of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is finally out, and it promises a fun mix of romance and drama. Starring Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, the film has already created excitement among fans as the look is giving them nostalgia of Govinda’s romantic comedy Sandwich. Fans will see Varun Dhawan performing dual romance. Here’s everything you need to know about the Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai release date, story, cast, and more.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look
On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to drop the first look of his upcoming movie. The video begins with two babies sitting together and talking to each other about their parents, only to realise their fathers have the same name, Jass (Varun Dhawan). The first look then shows Varun romancing both Mrunal and Pooja at the same time. The video ends with the babies calling it a ‘double trouble love story’. Sharing the first look, Varun wrote, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer. First look out now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026."
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Release Date
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in theatres on May 22. Directed by David Dhawan, marks his fourth collaboration with son Varun Dhawan.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Cast
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai cast includes Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Shergill, Kubbra Sait, and Mouni Roy.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Story
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai story revolves around a man who finds himself stuck in a complex love triangle with two women.
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Plot
Double Trouble Love Story: The film stars Varun Dhawan in a role that gets entangled with two actresses, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, which leads to comedy and confusion.