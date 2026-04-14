Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Teaser OUT: First Look at Varun Dhawan’s Romance With Mrunal Thakur | Release Date, Storyline and Full Cast Details Revealed

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai First Look

On Tuesday, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to drop the first look of his upcoming movie. The video begins with two babies sitting together and talking to each other about their parents, only to realise their fathers have the same name, Jass (Varun Dhawan). The first look then shows Varun romancing both Mrunal and Pooja at the same time. The video ends with the babies calling it a ‘double trouble love story’. Sharing the first look, Varun wrote, "#HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai a David Dhawan entertainer. First look out now! #redflag in cinemas on 22nd May 2026."