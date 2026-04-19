Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: From Orphan at 14 to Selling Cosmetics Door-to-Door 5 UNKNOWN Facts About Munna Bhai MBBS Star That Will Surprise You
Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: Arshad Warsi is one of Bollywood’s most loved and versatile actors who has won many hearts with is effortless performance and epic comic timing over the years. Munna Bhai MBBS’s Circuit is celebrating his 58th birthday today but the title he didn’t gain his journey to success easily has been anything but easy. On Arshad Warsi’s birthday, here’s a look at some lesser-known and surprising facts about the Badass of Bollywood star that reveal his struggles, talent, and inspiring rise in the film industry.
Arshad Warsi Birthday: Wasn’t Always an Actor
Before entering films, Arshad Warsi worked as an assistant director and choreographer. He also choreographed a song in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s 1993 movie Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.
Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: Orphaned at Just 14
Arshad Warsi was orphaned at just 14 and had to struggle to survive in Mumbai. He even left school after class 10 due to financial issues.
Arshad Warsi Birthday: Sold Cosmetics Door-to-Door
To make ends meet, Arshad Warsi worked as a door-to-door salesman selling cosmetics and later in a photo lab which is far from the glamour of Bollywood he is in now.
Arshad Warsi Birthday: Real Surman Wasn’t Warsi
Arshad Warsi’s original surname was not Warsi; it was Khan. But his family adopted “Warsi” after his father became a follower of a Sufi saint.
Arshad Warsi 58th Birthday: Award Winning Dancer
Arshad Warsi joined a dance group at a very young age and not only this, he also won prizes at an international dance competition in London.