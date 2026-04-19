LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart india iran cr park murder case Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart india iran cr park murder case Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart india iran cr park murder case Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart india iran cr park murder case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart india iran cr park murder case Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart india iran cr park murder case Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart india iran cr park murder case Nidhi Mittal Femina Miss India 2026 Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower akshay kumar akha teej asim munir AJ Lee Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station Lenskart india iran cr park murder case
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: From Orphan at 14 to Selling Cosmetics Door-to-Door 5 UNKNOWN Facts About Munna Bhai MBBS Star That Will Surprise You

Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: From Orphan at 14 to Selling Cosmetics Door-to-Door 5 UNKNOWN Facts About Munna Bhai MBBS Star That Will Surprise You

Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: Arshad Warsi is one of Bollywood’s most loved and versatile actors who has won many hearts with is effortless performance and epic comic timing over the years. Munna Bhai MBBS’s Circuit is celebrating his 58th birthday today but the title he didn’t gain his journey to success easily has been anything but easy. On Arshad Warsi’s birthday, here’s a look at some lesser-known and surprising facts about the Badass of Bollywood star that reveal his struggles, talent, and inspiring rise in the film industry. 

Published By: Published: April 19, 2026 09:41:08 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Arshad Warsi Birthday: Wasn’t Always an Actor
1/5

Arshad Warsi Birthday: Wasn’t Always an Actor

Before entering films, Arshad Warsi worked as an assistant director and choreographer. He also choreographed a song in Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s 1993 movie Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

You Might Be Interested In
Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: Orphaned at Just 14
2/5

Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: Orphaned at Just 14

Arshad Warsi was orphaned at just 14 and had to struggle to survive in Mumbai. He even left school after class 10 due to financial issues.

Arshad Warsi Birthday: Sold Cosmetics Door-to-Door
3/5

Arshad Warsi Birthday: Sold Cosmetics Door-to-Door

To make ends meet, Arshad Warsi worked as a door-to-door salesman selling cosmetics and later in a photo lab which is far from the glamour of Bollywood he is in now.

You Might Be Interested In
Arshad Warsi Birthday: Real Surman Wasn’t Warsi
4/5

Arshad Warsi Birthday: Real Surman Wasn’t Warsi

Arshad Warsi’s original surname was not Warsi; it was Khan. But his family adopted “Warsi” after his father became a follower of a Sufi saint.

You Might Be Interested In
Arshad Warsi 58th Birthday: Award Winning Dancer
5/5

Arshad Warsi 58th Birthday: Award Winning Dancer

Arshad Warsi joined a dance group at a very young age and not only this, he also won prizes at an international dance competition in London.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS