Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: From Orphan at 14 to Selling Cosmetics Door-to-Door 5 UNKNOWN Facts About Munna Bhai MBBS Star That Will Surprise You

Arshad Warsi Birthday Special: Arshad Warsi is one of Bollywood’s most loved and versatile actors who has won many hearts with is effortless performance and epic comic timing over the years. Munna Bhai MBBS’s Circuit is celebrating his 58th birthday today but the title he didn’t gain his journey to success easily has been anything but easy. On Arshad Warsi’s birthday, here’s a look at some lesser-known and surprising facts about the Badass of Bollywood star that reveal his struggles, talent, and inspiring rise in the film industry.