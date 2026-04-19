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Home > Business News > Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Across major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices are still above Rs 100 per litre, while diesel continues to be below Rs 100.

Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside (Via X)
Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 19, 2026 10:39:56 IST

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across India on April 19, despite continued uncertainty in global crude oil markets. Rising tensions in West Asia and disruptions in important shipping routes have kept international energy markets under close watch, but domestic fuel rates have not seen any revision for now.

The stability in fuel prices comes at a time when political attention remains high in several states, making any immediate changes in retail rates unlikely.

Fuel Rates In Major Cities Today

In the national capital, petrol continues to be sold at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel remains at Rs 87.67 per litre. Mumbai continues to record some of the highest rates among metros, with petrol priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.03 per litre.

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Here are the latest fuel prices across key cities on April 19:

Delhi: Petrol Rs 94.77 | Diesel Rs 87.67
Hyderabad: Petrol Rs 107.46 | Diesel Rs 95.70
Kolkata: Petrol Rs 105.41 | Diesel Rs 92.02
Mumbai: Petrol Rs 103.54 | Diesel Rs 90.03
Bengaluru: Petrol Rs 102.92 | Diesel Rs 90.99
Chennai: Petrol Rs 100.84 | Diesel Rs 92.39

In cities such as Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, petrol prices continue to stay above the Rs 100 mark, while diesel remains below Rs 100 in all major metros listed.

What Determines Fuel Prices In India?

Retail fuel prices in India are largely influenced by international crude oil prices, as crude remains the primary raw material used to produce petrol and diesel. Any movement in global oil benchmarks directly impacts domestic pricing.

Another major factor is the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Since India imports a significant portion of its crude requirement, a weaker rupee makes imports costlier, often leading to higher pump prices.

Taxes imposed by both the Centre and state governments also form a substantial share of the final price paid by consumers.

Why Rates Vary From City To City

Fuel prices differ across cities mainly because of varying state taxes and local levies. Value-added tax (VAT) differs from one state to another, which directly affects retail prices.

Apart from taxation, transportation and freight costs, dealer commissions, and regional demand-supply conditions also contribute to the difference in rates seen across cities.

While prices remain steady for now, global crude trends and currency movement will continue to be key factors influencing any future revision.

ALSO READ: Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed This Saturday, April 18, 2026? Check the Latest Update Before You Step Out

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Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside
Petrol, Diesel Prices On April 19, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

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