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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 | ‘Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!’: Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over DM Controversy | Video

IPL 2026 | ‘Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!’: Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over DM Controversy | Video

Punjab Kings teammates Arshdeep Singh and Musheer Khan were caught on camera playfully trolling Yuzvendra Chahal over his recent "Cute" DM controversy. Following reports of Chahal filing a defamation case against actress Taniya Chatterjee, Arshdeep was seen jokingly shouting "Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!" during a team flight.

PBKS' Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal (X)
PBKS' Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Last updated: April 19, 2026 11:42:44 IST

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IPL 2026 | ‘Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!’: Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over DM Controversy | Video

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings’ bowling mainstay Arshdeep Singh often entertains fans with his videos on social media. In his latest video, which he shot for PBKS, Arshdeep took a playful swipe at teammate Yuzvendra Chahal for the ongoing Taniya Chatterjee saga. Notably, Tanya, who is an actress by profession, accused Chahal of directly messaging her on Instagram. Interestingly, Arshdeep and young Musheer Khan teased their senior player in the video, which has gone viral

Arshdeep was spotted bringing up the topic of Chahal regarding the recent incident in which actress Taniya Chatterjee displayed paparazzi Yuzi’s supposed “Cute” message on Instagram.

The young left-arm pacer can be seen holding up a mic and jokingly saying, “Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!” (Hinting at Chahal’s ongoing controversy with Taniya Chatterjee). 

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The experienced leg-spinner, famous for his humor, was spotted covering his face with his hands and playfully chasing Arshdeep away. Although he handled the teasing well, his awkward response—grinning bashfully and shaking his head—has fans labeling it as one of the “most amusing off-field moments of IPL 2026.”

From Direct Messages to Defamation

The trolling arrived shortly after the situation escalated. Taniya Chatterjee, an influencer and actress recognized for Gandii Baat, shared a screen recording of Chahal responding “Cute” to her posts.

After the significant backlash, reports on April 18, 2026, verified that Chahal has initiated a defamation lawsuit against the actress, alleging that the clip was circulated without context to harm his reputation.

Yuzvendra Chahal Stats:

Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League, with 224 wickets in 176 matches at an average of 22.68. 

Who will PBKS face next?

In the current IPL season, PBKS, led by captain Iyer and coached by Ricky Ponting, remain the only unbeaten side so far. They have played five matches, winning four, while one game was washed out due to rain.

PBKS will face the Lucknow Super Giants in their next game at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Sunday.  

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Vishal Nishad, Pyla Avinash, Musheer Khan, Harnoor Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Lockie Ferguson, Praveen Dubey, Ben Dwarshuis

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play Today? Preview, H2H Record, Predicted Playing XIs

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IPL 2026 | ‘Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!’: Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over DM Controversy | Video

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IPL 2026 | ‘Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!’: Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over DM Controversy | Video
IPL 2026 | ‘Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!’: Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over DM Controversy | Video
IPL 2026 | ‘Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!’: Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over DM Controversy | Video
IPL 2026 | ‘Acha Cute Se Yaad Aya!’: Arshdeep Singh Brutally Trolls Yuzvendra Chahal Over DM Controversy | Video

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