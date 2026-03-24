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  • Khushi Kapoor Breast Surgery Rumors Go Viral: Famous Celebrities Who Went Under The Knife Including Rakhi Sawant and Priyanka Chopra

Khushi Kapoor Breast Surgery Rumors Go Viral: Famous Celebrities Who Went Under The Knife Including Rakhi Sawant and Priyanka Chopra

Khushi Kapoor Breast Surgery News: Khushi Kapoor’s latest appearance has sparked fresh buzz, and the internet can’t stop talking about possible cosmetic changes. From Bollywood to global icons, many celebs have faced intense trolling over their looks. Some stars have openly admitted to going under the knife, while others continue to stay silent. Here’s a look at famous celebrities whose transformations have kept everyone guessing and talking.

Published By: Published: March 24, 2026 15:40:26 IST
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Khushi Kapoor Breast Surgery News
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Khushi Kapoor Breast Surgery Rumors Go Viral: Famous Celebrities Who Went Under The Knife Including Rakhi Sawant and Priyanka Chopra

Khushi Kapoor Breast Surgery News

Khushi Kapoor sparked breast surgery rumours recently. She has admitted to minor cosmetic enhancements, saying changes were exaggerated, as discussions about her transformation continue trending widely across social media platforms.

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Priyanka Chopra Nose Surgery
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Priyanka Chopra Nose Surgery

Priyanka Chopra revealed she underwent a nose surgery early in career which went wrong, affecting her appearance and confidence before corrective procedures helped her return to films successfully.

Rakhi Sawant Cosmetic Surgeries
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Rakhi Sawant Cosmetic Surgeries

Rakhi Sawant openly admitted undergoing multiple cosmetic procedures including breast augmentation, liposuction and rhinoplasty, often saying surgeries helped her achieve desired looks and succeed in the entertainment industry.

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Anushka Sharma Lip Controversy
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Anushka Sharma Lip Controversy

Anushka Sharma faced backlash after appearing with fuller lips, sparking plastic surgery rumours. She later clarified the look was temporary, created for a film role using enhancement techniques.

Uorfi Javed Lip Filler Surgery
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Uorfi Javed Lip Filler Surgery

Uorfi Javed revealed she got lip fillers but later dissolved them after complications. She shared her experience publicly, showing the process and warning followers about risks of cosmetic procedures.

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Disclaimer
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Disclaimer

The information provided above is based on publicly available reports, interviews, and statements. Some details about cosmetic procedures are speculative and not officially confirmed by the individuals mentioned. This content is for informational purposes only.

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