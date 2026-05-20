Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Becomes Malayalam Cinema’s Biggest Box Office Test of 2026 | Release Date, Cast And Plot Details
The Drishyam franchise, which redefined Indian thrillers a little over a decade ago, is back with perhaps its most important chapter yet. As audiences across India prepare for the release of Drishyam 3 on May 21, expectations surrounding the film have reached extraordinary levels. Led once again by Mohanlal as Georgekutty, the franchise’s third instalment is no longer just another sequel. It has become a test of Malayalam cinema’s growing nationwide influence, theatrical strength, and ability to deliver event films on the scale of larger Indian industries.
Ever since the release of the original Drishyam in 2013, Georgekutty’s story has evolved into one of Indian cinema’s most recognised thriller franchises. The emotional family drama mixed with intelligent storytelling transformed the film into a cultural phenomenon, inspiring remakes across multiple languages. Years later, Drishyam 2 continued that legacy even with a direct to OTT release in the pandemic era.
Now, Drishyam 3 has the responsibility of closing one of the most celebrated trilogies of Indian cinema. With the trailer hinting at Georgekutty battling guilt, emotional exhaustion and the consequences of his past, the film is expected to raise the emotional and psychological stakes higher than ever before. Beyond its story, however, the film’s performance may determine how Malayalam cinema is viewed nationally in the years ahead.
Why Drishyam 3 Is One of India’s Biggest Films of 2026
The movie Drishyam 3 is getting a lot of attention from people in India even before it is released. People who speak Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi are all very excited about Drishyam 3. This makes Drishyam 3 one of the most talked-about movies of the year. Drishyam 3 is different from other movies made in different parts of India. Usually, people start talking about these movies after they are released because their friends tell them about them. Drishyam 3 is already being discussed by people all over the country even before it comes out in theaters. The Drishyam series is very popular. Many people have seen the remakes and watched them on streaming services, so Georgekutty is a well-known name, not just in Kerala but everywhere.
Release Date
Drishyam 3 is set to release in theatres on May 21, 2026. The film marks the final chapter of the iconic trilogy that began in 2013.
Cast
The film brings back its core cast:
Mohanlal as Georgekutty
Meena
Ansiba Hassan
Esther Anil
Plot
The story continues from Drishyam 2, where the hidden crime still casts a shadow over the family. This time, the narrative explores how unresolved truths resurface. With the tagline 'The Past Never Stays Silent,' the film dives deeper into guilt, fear, and survival.