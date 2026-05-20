Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3 Becomes Malayalam Cinema’s Biggest Box Office Test of 2026 | Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

The Drishyam franchise, which redefined Indian thrillers a little over a decade ago, is back with perhaps its most important chapter yet. As audiences across India prepare for the release of Drishyam 3 on May 21, expectations surrounding the film have reached extraordinary levels. Led once again by Mohanlal as Georgekutty, the franchise’s third instalment is no longer just another sequel. It has become a test of Malayalam cinema’s growing nationwide influence, theatrical strength, and ability to deliver event films on the scale of larger Indian industries.

Ever since the release of the original Drishyam in 2013, Georgekutty’s story has evolved into one of Indian cinema’s most recognised thriller franchises. The emotional family drama mixed with intelligent storytelling transformed the film into a cultural phenomenon, inspiring remakes across multiple languages. Years later, Drishyam 2 continued that legacy even with a direct to OTT release in the pandemic era.

Now, Drishyam 3 has the responsibility of closing one of the most celebrated trilogies of Indian cinema. With the trailer hinting at Georgekutty battling guilt, emotional exhaustion and the consequences of his past, the film is expected to raise the emotional and psychological stakes higher than ever before. Beyond its story, however, the film’s performance may determine how Malayalam cinema is viewed nationally in the years ahead.