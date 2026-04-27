Nithya Menen Age, Net Worth, Relationship, Career Highlights and Latest News – Everything You Need to Know
Nithya Menen is one of the most respected actresses in South Indian cinema, known for her natural performances and strong screen presence. From critically acclaimed films to award-winning roles, she has built a powerful reputation across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada industries.
Age and Early Life
Born on April 8, 1988, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Nithya Menen is 38 years old as of 2026. She completed her graduation in Journalism from Manipal University and initially aspired to become a journalist or filmmaker before entering the film industry.
Net Worth 2026
As of 2026, Nithya Menen’s estimated net worth is around ₹50 crore (approximately $7 million). Her income comes from films, OTT projects, brand collaborations, and singing. She remains one of the most bankable actresses known for performance-driven roles.
Relationship Status
Nithya Menen is currently unmarried. In 2026, she addressed ongoing rumors and clearly stated that she is not in a relationship. She prefers to keep her personal life private and focuses on her career and inner peace, avoiding societal pressure around marriage.
Career Highlights
Nithya Menen started her career as a child artist in Hanuman (1998) and made her lead debut with 7 O’ Clock (2006). She gained major recognition with Ala Modalaindi (2011). She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Thiruchitrambalam and has also received four Filmfare Awards South. Apart from acting, she is a trained Carnatic singer and has lent her voice to several songs.
Upcoming Projects (2026)
In 2026, Nithya Menen was seen in the Malayalam film Idly Kadai alongside Dhanush, which received decent reviews. She has also addressed marriage rumors again, emphasizing her focus on career and personal growth.