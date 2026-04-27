Nithya Menen Age, Net Worth, Relationship, Career Highlights, and Latest News – Everything You Need to Know

Career Highlights

Nithya Menen started her career as a child artist in Hanuman (1998) and made her lead debut with 7 O’ Clock (2006). She gained major recognition with Ala Modalaindi (2011). She won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Thiruchitrambalam and has also received four Filmfare Awards South. Apart from acting, she is a trained Carnatic singer and has lent her voice to several songs.