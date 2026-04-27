“I Will Return for BJP’s Oath-Taking After May 4”: Narendra Modi Signals Win At Barrackpore Rally

Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a Vijay Sankalp rally in Barrackpore ahead of the second phase of polling in West Bengal. He highlighted his long-standing connection with the state and expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a win when results are announced on May 4.

Bengal Holds Deep Personal Meaning for PM Narendra Modi

Speaking at the rally, the Prime Minister said Bengal holds a deeply personal place in his life and spiritual journey.

He noted that his bond with the state is rooted in devotion to Shakti, calling it a source of energy and inspiration. He added that Bengal’s great personalities and the love of its people have deeply influenced him, and described his experiences in the state as a true blessing.

Calling the Barrackpore rally his final public meeting in the ongoing election campaign in the state, he expressed confidence in the electoral outcome.

“This is my last rally in this election, and wherever I have gone in West Bengal, I have seen the mood of the people. I am returning with the confidence that after the results on May 4, I will have to come back to attend the BJP’s oath-taking ceremony,” he added.

Narendra Modi: Emotional Connect Through Messages and Portraits

The Prime Minister also spoke about his emotional connect with people during campaign events, saying he values the gestures and messages he receives.

“During the rallies and roadshows in Bengal, I received such heartfelt messages and portraits that I will never forget them. After the events, I take time at night to carefully look at each portrait, reflecting on the emotions expressed by the artists. I also read your messages and letters. In some, I find your pain. In others, I sense your blessings. Later, I make sure my responses are thoughtfully recorded,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting his decades-long political journey, he said he has remained continuously engaged in organisational and electoral responsibilities.

“For the past three to four decades, I have been travelling to every corner of the country. After entering politics and joining the BJP, I have worked as a party worker, doing whatever responsibilities the party assigns to me, including handling election duties. I do not consider day or night, nor do I look at the weather; I keep moving. Since I left my home, I have found comfort and peace among all of you, and you are my family,” he added.

BJP Candidate Kaustav Bagchi in Focus

PM Modi is campaigning in support of the BJP candidate Kaustav Bagchi, against the current MLA and Trinamool Congress candidate, film director Raj (Raju) Chakraborty, who is seeking a second term as the legislator.

The CPI(M) candidate, Suman Ranjan Bandyopadhyay, has, however, been attacking both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP candidate

Barrackpore Assembly constituency is set for a triangular contest in the second phase of West Bengal elections, with candidates from the TMC, BJP, and CPI(M) stepping up campaigns ahead of second phase polling.

Barrackpore is one of the 294 Assembly constituencies in West Bengal, located in North 24 Parganas district. It is an urban seat with General category and falls under the Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency.

PM Narendra Modi Visits Thanthania Kalibari Temple

On Sunday, PM Modi took the blessings of Goddess Kali at the historic over 300-year-old Thanthania Kalibari temple before embarking on his roadshow in North Kolkata.

Thanthania Kalibari, one of the oldest and most revered Kali temples in Kolkata, had been established in 1703, with its 300-year-old history predating even the city’s formal development. Kali Ma was worshipped there as Maa Siddheshwari, and the presiding deity was considered ‘Jagrat’. It is said that Ramakrishna Paramahansa frequently visited the temple and sang devotional hymns to Maa Siddheshwari.

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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