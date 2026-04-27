Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

Adani Public School (APS), Mundra, has completed 25 years of shaping young minds, marking its Silver Jubilee with a deeply moving celebration that brought together students, alumni, parents and educators in a shared moment of pride and reflection. The occasion also marked the inauguration of an indoor sports complex and a state-of-the-art auditorium in Kutch, reinforcing the school’s focus on holistic development.

The celebrations were led by Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, whose vision for the school took shape in 2001. While the project was already underway, the Gujarat earthquake accelerated its execution, with education emerging as a source of stability and hope for the community.

Marking the milestone, Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said: “As Adani Public School completes 25 years, this moment celebrates far more than an institution. It honours dreams nurtured and futures shaped. At this milestone, my hope is that every student leaves with the confidence to dream without limits, the resilience to rise after every fall, and the humility to give back. Every child here carries the promise of India’s future, and it is this promise that inspires purposeful action.”

Reflecting on the journey, Dr Priti Adani said: “Twenty-five years ago, a simple thought took root on the windswept coast of Kutch, that every child deserves an education that opens a window to the world. What began as a small ray of hope has grown into a radiant lamp, illuminating lives and communities. This journey belongs to every teacher who believed, every parent who trusted, and every child who dared to dream.”

The celebrations unfolded as a tribute to this journey, beginning with a traditional welcome by Bagpiper Band and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. Innovation and creativity came alive through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and robotics exhibits, alongside curated art workstations and performances that reflected a culture of inquiry and expression.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of an indoor sports complex, featuring facilities for badminton, pickleball and table tennis, along with a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 558, making it among the largest of its kind in Kutch. These additions reinforce the school’s commitment to holistic development. A specially curated documentary traced the school’s journey from its early years in Mundra to its emergence as a leading institution in the region. A commemorative coffee table book capturing the institution’s journey and milestones was also released.

From an initial cohort of 233 students and 27 teachers to a thriving institution with over 2,300 students and more than 100 educators, the school continues to be anchored in its belief in holistic education and dignity in equality.

A defining moment of the event was Dr Adani’s interaction with alumni, parents and student achievers, underscoring the enduring bond between the institution and the community it serves.

As the event concluded with the school anthem, the celebration became more than a milestone. It became a reaffirmation of a shared purpose shaped over 25 years.

About Adani Schools

Through its network of more than 43 schools across India, including 35 Adani Public Schools, 4 Adani Vidya Mandir schools, and 2 Project Schools, the Adani Foundation is creating spaces where education becomes a pathway to opportunity.

Located largely in rural and underserved regions, these schools focus on holistic student development through value-based learning, experiential education, and skill-building initiatives. By nurturing knowledge, confidence, and strong moral foundations, the Adani Schools empower students to grow with purpose and pursue brighter futures.

About the Adani Foundation

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India. It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalized communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. The strategies of the Foundation are integrated in national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals. The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 7,247 villages and urban wards across 22 states, positively impacting 13.3 million lives.