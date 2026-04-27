LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh Jharkhand news 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

• From its early beginnings to a leading CBSE institution in Kutch, the school’s journey reflects steady, purpose-led growth. • The occasion also marked the inauguration of an indoor sports complex and a state-of-the-art auditorium in Kutch, reinforcing the school’s focus on holistic development. • The celebrations brought together generations of students, alumni, parents and educators shaped by a shared ethos of learning. • The milestone underscores the Adani Foundation’s focus on accessible, holistic and future-ready education.

Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 27, 2026 13:31:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

Adani Public School (APS), Mundra, has completed 25 years of shaping young minds, marking its Silver Jubilee with a deeply moving celebration that brought together students, alumni, parents and educators in a shared moment of pride and reflection. The occasion also marked the inauguration of an indoor sports complex and a state-of-the-art auditorium in Kutch, reinforcing the school’s focus on holistic development.

The celebrations were led by Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, whose vision for the school took shape in 2001. While the project was already underway, the Gujarat earthquake accelerated its execution, with education emerging as a source of stability and hope for the community.

Marking the milestone, Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said: “As Adani Public School completes 25 years, this moment celebrates far more than an institution. It honours dreams nurtured and futures shaped. At this milestone, my hope is that every student leaves with the confidence to dream without limits, the resilience to rise after every fall, and the humility to give back. Every child here carries the promise of India’s future, and it is this promise that inspires purposeful action.”
Reflecting on the journey, Dr Priti Adani said: “Twenty-five years ago, a simple thought took root on the windswept coast of Kutch, that every child deserves an education that opens a window to the world. What began as a small ray of hope has grown into a radiant lamp, illuminating lives and communities. This journey belongs to every teacher who believed, every parent who trusted, and every child who dared to dream.”

You Might Be Interested In

The celebrations unfolded as a tribute to this journey, beginning with a traditional welcome by Bagpiper Band and National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets. Innovation and creativity came alive through Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and robotics exhibits, alongside curated art workstations and performances that reflected a culture of inquiry and expression.

The occasion also marked the inauguration of an indoor sports complex, featuring facilities for badminton, pickleball and table tennis, along with a state-of-the-art auditorium with a seating capacity of 558, making it among the largest of its kind in Kutch. These additions reinforce the school’s commitment to holistic development. A specially curated documentary traced the school’s journey from its early years in Mundra to its emergence as a leading institution in the region. A commemorative coffee table book capturing the institution’s journey and milestones was also released.

From an initial cohort of 233 students and 27 teachers to a thriving institution with over 2,300 students and more than 100 educators, the school continues to be anchored in its belief in holistic education and dignity in equality.
A defining moment of the event was Dr Adani’s interaction with alumni, parents and student achievers, underscoring the enduring bond between the institution and the community it serves.
As the event concluded with the school anthem, the celebration became more than a milestone. It became a reaffirmation of a shared purpose shaped over 25 years.

About Adani Schools 
Through its network of more than 43 schools across India, including 35 Adani Public Schools, 4 Adani Vidya Mandir schools, and 2 Project Schools, the Adani Foundation is creating spaces where education becomes a pathway to opportunity. 
Located largely in rural and underserved regions, these schools focus on holistic student development through value-based learning, experiential education, and skill-building initiatives. By nurturing knowledge, confidence, and strong moral foundations, the Adani Schools empower students to grow with purpose and pursue brighter futures.

About the Adani Foundation

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India. It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalized communities in the core areas of education, health and nutrition, sustainable livelihoods, climate action, and community development. The strategies of the Foundation are integrated in national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals. The Adani Foundation is currently operating in 7,247 villages and urban wards across 22 states, positively impacting 13.3 million lives.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 25 yearsadani public schoolalumnicbse institutionDr Priti Adanieducatorskutchmundraparents

RELATED News

Dr. Priti Adani’s Swabhimaan Vision Reaches Madhya Pradesh, To Support 1,500 Women

Concept Medical Signals a Shift Toward Long-Term Thinking

“Line of Control”, a powerful cinematic adaptation of internationally acclaimed novel The Collaborator

Meet 10 Companies Driving Innovation and Growth in 2026

Third-Party Bike Insurance and Own Damage: How Indian Riders Balance Legal Compliance With Full Protection

LATEST NEWS

“Bharat Ka Bhagyoday, Purvoday Ke Bina Adhura Hai”: PM Modi Sees Bengal Elections as Turning Point for India, Confident of BJP Win ‘Will Return For BJP’s Oath-Taking’

How to Book LPG Gas Cylinder from May 1, 2026: Latest Rules, Documents & Delivery Updates You Must Know

Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

Cohance Share Price: Cohance Lifesciences Appoints Former Cipla Chief Umang Vohra as Executive Chairman & Group CEO; Stock Surges Nearly 20%

‘Why Are You All Fighting?’: SC’s Message To Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdev And Karisma Kapoor As Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 3,00,00,00,00,000 Estate Battle Escalates

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming: Where to Watch First T20I In India, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, Dubai (UAE) And More

‘Have 4 Children, Give 1 To RSS, Army’: Bageshwar Baba’s Big Pitch At Nagpur Event, Doubles Down On Criticism, ‘Nothing Wrong in What I Said’

Elon Musk Vs Sam Altman: Tech Billionaires Set For High-Stakes Courtroom Battle Over OpenAI’s Nonprofit Model

TS EAMCET 2026 Admit Card To Be Out at eapcet.tgche.ac.in: Check Direct Link and Steps To Download

How to Use a Home Loan Prepayment Calculator to Save Lakhs on Interest

Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility
Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility
Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility
Dr Priti Adani marks 25 years of Adani Public School, Mundra, celebrating a journey of purpose and possibility

QUICK LINKS