Sara Arjun Sizzling Photos: A Look at Her Age, Education, Career, Relationship, and Net Worth

Sara Arjun Age & Early Life

Sara Arjun is one of the most recognized young faces in Indian cinema, known for starting her journey as a child artist. Born on June 18, 2005, she is 21 years old in 2026. She grew up in a film-oriented environment, which helped shape her early interest in acting. From commercials to big-screen roles, Sara quickly became a familiar face across Bollywood and South Indian films.