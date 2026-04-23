Sara Arjun Sizzling Photos: A Look at Her Age, Education, Career, Relationship, and Net Worth
Sara Arjun has become one of the most talked-about young actresses after her appearance in the film Dhurandhar. Her viral red dress look created massive attention on social media and marked a strong shift in her on-screen image. From a successful child actor to a confident leading lady, Sara Arjun’s journey reflects growth, talent, and transformation.
Sara Arjun Age & Early Life
Sara Arjun is one of the most recognized young faces in Indian cinema, known for starting her journey as a child artist. Born on June 18, 2005, she is 21 years old in 2026. She grew up in a film-oriented environment, which helped shape her early interest in acting. From commercials to big-screen roles, Sara quickly became a familiar face across Bollywood and South Indian films.
Sara Arjun Net Worth
Sara Arjun is among the highest-paid former child actors in India. By 2026, her estimated net worth is believed to be between ₹8–12 crore. Her income comes from films, brand endorsements, and past high-paying ad campaigns where she was once one of the most expensive child artists in the country.
Relationship Status
As of 2026, Sara Arjun has kept her personal life largely private. There is no confirmed information about her being in a public relationship.
From Child Star to Leading Roles
Sara Arjun began her career with television commercials before gaining nationwide recognition with films like Deiva Thirumagal. She later appeared in major projects, including Ek Thi Daayan and Saivam. Over the years, she transitioned from a child artist to more mature roles, gradually stepping into lead and impactful characters in both Hindi and South Indian cinema.