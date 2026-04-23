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  • Sara Arjun Sizzling Photos: A Look at Her Age, Education, Career, Relationship, and Net Worth

Sara Arjun Sizzling Photos: A Look at Her Age, Education, Career, Relationship, and Net Worth

Sara Arjun has become one of the most talked-about young actresses after her appearance in the film Dhurandhar. Her viral red dress look created massive attention on social media and marked a strong shift in her on-screen image. From a successful child actor to a confident leading lady, Sara Arjun’s journey reflects growth, talent, and transformation.

Published By: Published: April 23, 2026 11:38:38 IST
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Sara Arjun Age & Early Life
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Sara Arjun Sizzling Photos: A Look at Her Age, Education, Career, Relationship, and Net Worth

Sara Arjun Age & Early Life

Sara Arjun is one of the most recognized young faces in Indian cinema, known for starting her journey as a child artist. Born on June 18, 2005, she is 21 years old in 2026. She grew up in a film-oriented environment, which helped shape her early interest in acting. From commercials to big-screen roles, Sara quickly became a familiar face across Bollywood and South Indian films.

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Sara Arjun Net Worth
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Sara Arjun Net Worth

Sara Arjun is among the highest-paid former child actors in India. By 2026, her estimated net worth is believed to be between ₹8–12 crore. Her income comes from films, brand endorsements, and past high-paying ad campaigns where she was once one of the most expensive child artists in the country.

Relationship Status
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Relationship Status

As of 2026, Sara Arjun has kept her personal life largely private. There is no confirmed information about her being in a public relationship.

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From Child Star to Leading Roles
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From Child Star to Leading Roles

Sara Arjun began her career with television commercials before gaining nationwide recognition with films like Deiva Thirumagal. She later appeared in major projects, including Ek Thi Daayan and Saivam. Over the years, she transitioned from a child artist to more mature roles, gradually stepping into lead and impactful characters in both Hindi and South Indian cinema.

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