Sonam Kapoor Shares FIRST Family Pics With Anand Ahuja, Vayu and Newborn Baby Boy Going Viral: Actress Calls This Phase ‘A Dream’
Sonam Kapoor has shared her first family pictures featuring Anand Ahuja, son Vayu, and their newborn baby boy, giving fans a rare glimpse into her personal life. The heartwarming photos quickly went viral, with fans loving the intimate and cozy moments captured between the family members. Sonam described this phase as “a dream”, expressing gratitude and joy after welcoming their second child.
Sonam Kapoor Shares First Family Pics With Anand Ahuja, Vayu and Newborn Son
Sonam Kapoor shared first family pictures featuring husband Anand Ahuja, son Vayu, and their newborn baby boy, giving fans a heartfelt glimpse into her life.
Vayu Bonds With Baby Brother in Adorable Family Moments
The photos captured intimate moments, including Anand holding the newborn and Vayu bonding with his younger brother, highlighting the couple’s transition into a happy family of four.
Sonam Kapoor Calls This Phase “A Dream” in Emotional Caption
Sonam captioned the pictures calling this phase “a dream,” expressing gratitude and joy while sharing candid glimpses of motherhood and peaceful family life after welcoming her second child.
Why Sonam Kapoor Chose to Keep Her Children’s Faces Private
The actress chose not to reveal her children’s faces, keeping their privacy intact while still sharing emotional, cozy, and aesthetic family moments that quickly went viral on social media.
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