Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya Announced: Ayushman Khurrana Leads The Bollywood Romance | Check Release Date, Cast and Story
Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Big Bollywood news is here as Sooraj Barjatya announces Yeh Prem Mol Liya, bringing back his signature family romance with a fresh twist. The biggest surprise? Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the iconic “Prem” role, once strongly associated with classic Rajshri love stories. With a confirmed release date and strong buzz, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated romantic dramas.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Announcement
Sooraj Barjatya officially announced his next film Yeh Prem Mol Liya, marking his return to classic family entertainers under Rajshri Productions.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Release Date
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026, positioned as a major festive release after Diwali, targeting family audiences across India.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Cast
The movie stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the new “Prem” alongside Sharvari Wagh, with actors like Swanand Kirkire also joining in key supporting roles.
Yeh Prem Mol Liya Expected Story
The film is expected to be a romantic family drama, focusing on love, relationships, and traditional values, continuing Barjatya’s signature storytelling style with a modern emotional narrative.
Disclaimer
The information provided above is based on official announcements and publicly available sources. Further details regarding the film may change as per updates from the makers.