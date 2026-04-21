Sooraj Barjatya’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya Announced: Ayushman Khurrana Leads The Bollywood Romance | Check Release Date, Cast and Story

Yeh Prem Mol Liya: Big Bollywood news is here as Sooraj Barjatya announces Yeh Prem Mol Liya, bringing back his signature family romance with a fresh twist. The biggest surprise? Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the iconic “Prem” role, once strongly associated with classic Rajshri love stories. With a confirmed release date and strong buzz, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated romantic dramas.