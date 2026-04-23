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Home > Education News > MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Today at mbse.edu.in: Check Class 10 Direct Result Link, Steps to Download

MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Today at mbse.edu.in: Check Class 10 Direct Result Link, Steps to Download

The Mizoram Board of School Education is set to declare the HSLC (Class 10) results 2026 today.

MBSE HSLC Result 2026
MBSE HSLC Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 23, 2026 13:20:54 IST

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MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Today at mbse.edu.in: Check Class 10 Direct Result Link, Steps to Download

The Mizoram Board of School Education will today announce the HSLC (Class 10) result 2026. Students who appeared for the exam can check the result online when the result link is activated on the official websites. This has happened following the board exams which were conducted a few weeks ago this year, and students are waiting for the results all across the state.

When will MBSE HSLC Result 2026 be announced

The Mizoram board is anticipated to release the Class 10 results on April 23. Though the exact time has not been officially announced, the result link goes live very soon after the announcement. So keep checking the official sites for updates.

Where to check MBSE HSLC Result 2026 on the Internet

Know your result on these official sites: mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com. These are the only official sites where MBSE HSLC results will be posted.

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How to check MBSE HSLC Result 2026

Students can check the result by following these steps:

  • Visit the official MBSE website.
  • Click on HSLC Result 2026 link on the homepage.
  • Enter roll number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details to see the result.

Students should download and save a copy of their provisional marksheet for further reference.

What details are required to check HSLC Result 2026

For checking the result, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. Students should keep these details handy so that they can avoid any delays once the result link is activated.

What is the passing criteria for MBSE HSLC Result 2026

According to the examination rules, students securing a minimum of 33 per cent marks, including theory and practical, in every subject and a minimum of 33 per cent marks overall will be declared as passed students in the Mizoram Class 10 board examinations.

Students who do not satisfy the minimum passing criteria will be required to appear for supplementary examinations as per the board regulations.

When were Mizoram HSLC exams conducted in 2026

The MBSE Class 10 examination was held from 19th February to 16th March 2026. The exam centres were set up in different parts of the state, following standard processes. 

What details will be mentioned in MBSE HSLC marksheet

The marksheet, which will be uploaded online, will have the below information, such as the name of the student, the roll number of the student, the marks obtained in each subject, and the total marks (qualifying or non-qualifying).

If any mistake is found in the mark sheet, students should inform their school.

What should students do after checking MBSE HSLC Result 2026

Students should download and print the marksheet immediately after checking the marksheet online, as the online marksheet is provisional and original certificates will be given by schools after the result declaration. Students should also plan their future academic endeavours based on the exam results. As the MBSE Class 10 Result 2026 will be out today, students should use only official sites and keep their login credentials handy for quick logins.

Also Read: KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Declared at karresults. nic.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download

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Tags: HSLC resultMBSEMBSE Class 10 Result 2026MBSE HSLCMBSE HSLC Result 2026Mizoram HSLC ResultMizoram HSLC Result 2026

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MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Today at mbse.edu.in: Check Class 10 Direct Result Link, Steps to Download
MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Today at mbse.edu.in: Check Class 10 Direct Result Link, Steps to Download
MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Today at mbse.edu.in: Check Class 10 Direct Result Link, Steps to Download
MBSE HSLC Result 2026 Today at mbse.edu.in: Check Class 10 Direct Result Link, Steps to Download

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