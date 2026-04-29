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  • The Boys Season 5 Episode 5: When And Where to Watch, India Time, Cast, Plot & Latest Updates

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5: When And Where to Watch, India Time, Cast, Plot & Latest Updates

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 is set to release, continuing the high-stakes drama of the hit superhero series. With Homelander rising to dangerous new heights and the Boys struggling after a failed mission, the upcoming episode is expected to bring intense twists, new threats, and a major shift in the storyline.

Published By: Published: April 29, 2026 11:30:06 IST
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Release Date & OTT Platform
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The Boys Season 5 Episode 5: When and Where to Watch, India Time, Cast, Plot and Latest Updates

Release Date & OTT Platform

The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 29, 2026. The show continues its weekly release pattern, keeping fans hooked with new twists every episode.

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India Release Timings
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India Release Timings

In India, the episode drops at 12:30 PM IST, making it a daytime watch for viewers.

Global Release Timings
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Global Release Timings

The episode releases simultaneously worldwide. Key timings include:
US Pacific: 12:00 AM
US Eastern: 3:00 AM
UK: 8:00 AM
Europe: 9:00 AM
UAE: 11:00 AM
India: 12:30 PM
Japan: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 PM

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Storyline
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Storyline

Season 5 has pushed tensions to the edge. The Boys are struggling after their failed attempt to secure Compound V1, leaving their mission against Homelander in chaos. Episode 4 ended with Homelander elevating himself to a god-like figure through the “Democratic Church of America,” signaling a dangerous new phase in his control.

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What to Expect in Episode 5
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What to Expect in Episode 5

Episode 5 is expected to dive deeper into the fallout of the failed mission. The group is now regrouping, but internal conflicts may still impact their strategy. Meanwhile, Homelander’s growing influence suggests a darker, more authoritarian storyline, raising the stakes for both sides.

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