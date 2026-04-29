The Boys Season 5 Episode 5: When And Where to Watch, India Time, Cast, Plot & Latest Updates
The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 is set to release, continuing the high-stakes drama of the hit superhero series. With Homelander rising to dangerous new heights and the Boys struggling after a failed mission, the upcoming episode is expected to bring intense twists, new threats, and a major shift in the storyline.
Release Date & OTT Platform
The Boys Season 5 Episode 5 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 29, 2026. The show continues its weekly release pattern, keeping fans hooked with new twists every episode.
India Release Timings
In India, the episode drops at 12:30 PM IST, making it a daytime watch for viewers.
Global Release Timings
The episode releases simultaneously worldwide. Key timings include:
US Pacific: 12:00 AM
US Eastern: 3:00 AM
UK: 8:00 AM
Europe: 9:00 AM
UAE: 11:00 AM
India: 12:30 PM
Japan: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 PM
Storyline
Season 5 has pushed tensions to the edge. The Boys are struggling after their failed attempt to secure Compound V1, leaving their mission against Homelander in chaos. Episode 4 ended with Homelander elevating himself to a god-like figure through the “Democratic Church of America,” signaling a dangerous new phase in his control.
What to Expect in Episode 5
Episode 5 is expected to dive deeper into the fallout of the failed mission. The group is now regrouping, but internal conflicts may still impact their strategy. Meanwhile, Homelander’s growing influence suggests a darker, more authoritarian storyline, raising the stakes for both sides.