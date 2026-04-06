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  • Who Is Kajal Kumari? Know About the 15-Year-Old Bhojpuri Actress, Career, Net Worth, Family and Truth Behind Viral Video Controversy

Who Is Kajal Kumari? Know About the 15-Year-Old Bhojpuri Actress, Career, Net Worth, Family and Truth Behind Viral Video Controversy

Who is Kajal Kumari? Know about the 15-year-old Bhojpuri actress, her family, career, net worth, and the truth behind the viral AI-edited video controversy and ₹30 lakh extortion claim.

Published By: Published: April 6, 2026 15:09:46 IST
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Who Is Kajal Kumari?
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Who Is Kajal Kumari? Know About the 15-Year-Old Bhojpuri Actress, Career, Net Worth, Family and Truth Behind Viral Video Controversy

Who Is Kajal Kumari?

Kajal Kumari is a 15-year-old emerging actress and performer from Vikramganj, Bihar. She has quickly gained attention in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry through music videos, stage performances, and social media content. Known for her energetic dance and screen presence, she is considered one of the youngest rising talents in the regional industry.

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Family Background
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Family Background

Born in 2010, Kajal comes from a supportive family in Bihar. Her family includes her mother, siblings, and her father, who is currently on medical rest.

Career Journey
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Career Journey

Kajal pursued her passion for performing arts from a young age. She has collaborated with Bhojpuri stars like Khesari Lal Yadav and built a strong fan base online.

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Kajal Kumari Viral Video Controversy Explained
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Kajal Kumari Viral Video Controversy Explained

Kajal recently became the centre of a viral controversy after an alleged private video surfaced online. The clip spread rapidly across platforms like Telegram, Instagram, and YouTube with misleading claims. Hashtags related to the video trended widely, bringing unwanted attention to the young actress.

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Family’s Statement and ₹30 Lakh Extortion Claim
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Family’s Statement and ₹30 Lakh Extortion Claim

Kajal’s family strongly denied the authenticity of the video, calling it fake and AI-generated. They revealed that unknown individuals demanded ₹30 lakh to remove the clip from the internet. The family shared proof of threats and urged people not to spread false content, while also warning of legal action against those responsible.

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