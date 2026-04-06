Who Is Kajal Kumari? Know About the 15-Year-Old Bhojpuri Actress, Career, Net Worth, Family and Truth Behind Viral Video Controversy

Who Is Kajal Kumari?

Kajal Kumari is a 15-year-old emerging actress and performer from Vikramganj, Bihar. She has quickly gained attention in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry through music videos, stage performances, and social media content. Known for her energetic dance and screen presence, she is considered one of the youngest rising talents in the regional industry.