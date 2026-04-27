LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi Bageshwar Dham Atharva Vyas Prachi Nigam organon Gujarat crime news today aligarh 2026 maruti suzuki brezza facelift Iran US War 45 Degrees Hafiz Saeed Cole allen abbas aragchi
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Who Is Mehreen Pirzada? South Actress Marries Arsh Aulakh After BROKEN ENGAGEMENT With Bhavya Bishnoi | Age, Movies & Husband Details

Who Is Mehreen Pirzada? South Actress Marries Arsh Aulakh After BROKEN ENGAGEMENT With Bhavya Bishnoi | Age, Movies & Husband Details

Mehreen Pirzada has surprised fans by tying the knot in a private and intimate ceremony. The actress married Arsh Aulakh on April 26, 2026, keeping celebrations low-key and personal. Pictures from the ceremony quickly went viral, with fans loving her elegant bridal look and minimal setup. Known for her work in South Indian cinema, Mehreen’s wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity moments right now.

Published By: Published: April 27, 2026 13:11:17 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Who is Mehreen Pirzada?
1/6
Who Is Mehreen Pirzada? South Actress Marries Arsh Aulakh After BROKEN ENGAGEMENT With Bhavya Bishnoi | Age, Movies & Husband Details

Who is Mehreen Pirzada?

Mehreen Pirzada is an Indian actress who works mainly in Telugu, Tamil, and Punjabi films. She rose to fame with commercial entertainers and is known for her charming, girl-next-door roles.

You Might Be Interested In
Mehreen Pirzada Engagement
2/6

Mehreen Pirzada Engagement

Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to politician Bhavya Bishnoi in March 2021 after dating for a year. However, the engagement was called off within four months due to personal differences.

Mehreen Pirzada Wedding
3/6

Mehreen Pirzada Wedding

She married Arsh Aulakh on April 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. The wedding was private, attended only by close friends and family members.

You Might Be Interested In
Who Is Arsh Aulakh?
4/6

Who Is Arsh Aulakh?

Arsh Aulakh is a low-profile personality believed to be a musician or creative professional. He stays away from the limelight, and very limited public information is available about his career.

Mehreen Pirzada Religion
5/6

Mehreen Pirzada Religion

Mehreen Pirzada was born into a Sikh family in Bathinda, Punjab. Her upbringing and family background are rooted in Sikh traditions.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

Information about Mehreen Pirzada and Arsh Aulakh is based on publicly available reports and media coverage. Personal details such as background, profession, and beliefs may not be fully disclosed or officially confirmed. Readers are advised to refer to verified sources for the most accurate and updated information.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS