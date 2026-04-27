Who Is Mehreen Pirzada? South Actress Marries Arsh Aulakh After BROKEN ENGAGEMENT With Bhavya Bishnoi | Age, Movies & Husband Details
Mehreen Pirzada has surprised fans by tying the knot in a private and intimate ceremony. The actress married Arsh Aulakh on April 26, 2026, keeping celebrations low-key and personal. Pictures from the ceremony quickly went viral, with fans loving her elegant bridal look and minimal setup. Known for her work in South Indian cinema, Mehreen’s wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity moments right now.
Who is Mehreen Pirzada?
Mehreen Pirzada is an Indian actress who works mainly in Telugu, Tamil, and Punjabi films. She rose to fame with commercial entertainers and is known for her charming, girl-next-door roles.
Mehreen Pirzada Engagement
Mehreen Pirzada got engaged to politician Bhavya Bishnoi in March 2021 after dating for a year. However, the engagement was called off within four months due to personal differences.
Mehreen Pirzada Wedding
She married Arsh Aulakh on April 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Chail, Himachal Pradesh. The wedding was private, attended only by close friends and family members.
Who Is Arsh Aulakh?
Arsh Aulakh is a low-profile personality believed to be a musician or creative professional. He stays away from the limelight, and very limited public information is available about his career.
Mehreen Pirzada Religion
Mehreen Pirzada was born into a Sikh family in Bathinda, Punjab. Her upbringing and family background are rooted in Sikh traditions.
Disclaimer
Information about Mehreen Pirzada and Arsh Aulakh is based on publicly available reports and media coverage. Personal details such as background, profession, and beliefs may not be fully disclosed or officially confirmed. Readers are advised to refer to verified sources for the most accurate and updated information.