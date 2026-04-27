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Home > Regionals News > ‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch

‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch

Described by passengers as a case of “absolute negligence,” the train is said to have kept moving for nearly 10 to 15 kilometres even after the emergency chain was pulled multiple times. The viral footage captures rising panic inside the coach, as every passing moment widened the gap between the boy and any chance of immediate rescue.

Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull. Photo: X
Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 27, 2026 14:42:05 IST

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‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch

A shocking video from West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri- Ramnagar route has triggered nationwide outrage after a young boy fell from a moving train which raised serious questions over passenger safety and railway accountability. Despite repeated attempts by passengers to pull the emergency alarm chain, ,the train reportedly did not stop for nearly 10-15 kilometers which left co-passengers in panic and the child’s family desperate for help. 

Boy Falls from Moving Train in Bengal: Watch Viral Video 

A young man recorded the viral video explaining that he had called both the police and the RPF.  However, the train still did not stop, nor did the mother whose child had fallen from the train, receive any assistance. 

Described by passengers as a case of “absolute negligence,” the train is said to have kept moving for nearly 10 to 15 kilometres even after the emergency chain was pulled multiple times. The viral footage captures rising panic inside the coach, as every passing moment widened the gap between the boy and any chance of immediate rescue. 

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Making matters worse, the boy’s sister repeatedly approached the on-board TTE and even contacted the railway helpline but received no assistance which further fuels anger among family and passengers. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user wrote, “Indian railway can’t be late or stopped for such minor issues of common people , Had it been some MLA/MP or VIP the train could have stopped even for 2 days with ” Khed he Khed he announcements ” 

Second user commented, “Indian Railways has become a trifecta of negligence, corruption, and apathy. We pay premium ticket prices only to be met with zero accountability. When trains are delayed, the onus is on us, not them. Refunds? Ignored. Support? Non-existent. The RailOne app is also a failure.” 

Third user said, “Some People saying Mother’s fault is there, Its okey there is a fault, but what about public security? Chain on the train has some purpose and it seems faulty here!” 

Fourth user commented, “Seriously?  Chain not working is high level safety issue! The carriage and wagon department which getting high level fund & manpower is at negligence here! Strict action must be taken by the resp DRM!”

Also Read: ‘Unemployed Final Boss’: Man Turns His Toilet Into Ad Space, Makes Lakhs As Brands Queue Up; Netizens React To Viral Video | WATCH 

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Tags: home-hero-pos-14indian railwayspublic outragerailway safetytrain-accidentviral videowest bengal

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‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch

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‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch

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‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch
‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch
‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch
‘VIP Ke Liye 2 Din Ruk Jaati’: Boy Falls from Moving Train, Didn’t Stop for 15 KM After Repeated Chain Pull, Sparks Anger Over ‘Zero Accountability’ in Railways | Watch

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