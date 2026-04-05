Who is Rajat Sharma’s Daughter? Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Several Bollywood Celebrities, Politicians Attended Wedding | Check Inside Pics
Journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha got married to Sudarshan M.J, who is also a legal professional from Tamil Nadu. The couple had a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai on April 4. The wedding was a grand event and was attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and MS Dhoni.
Rajat Sharma’s Daughter Wedding
Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha recently tied the knot in a grand and elegant ceremony that grabbed widespread attention.
Who is Rajat Sharma?
Rajat Sharma is a prominent Indian journalist widely known as the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV. He is the host of the popular courtroom-style interview show Aap Ki Adalat, which first aired in 1993 and is the longest-running show in the history of TV.
Who is Rajat Sharma’s Daughter?
Rajat Sharma’s daughter is Disha Sharma, a legal professional associated with the law firm Sai Kirshna & Associates.
Rajat Sharma’s Daughter Disha Husband
Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha is married to Sudarshan M.J., who is a senior advocate. He works alongside his wife. He traces his roots to Tamil Nadu, which influenced the traditional South Indian style of their wedding.