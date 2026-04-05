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  • Who is Rajat Sharma’s Daughter? Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Several Bollywood Celebrities, Politicians Attended Wedding | Check Inside Pics

Who is Rajat Sharma’s Daughter? Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, MS Dhoni, Several Bollywood Celebrities, Politicians Attended Wedding | Check Inside Pics

Journalist Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha got married to Sudarshan M.J, who is also a legal professional from Tamil Nadu. The couple had a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai on April 4. The wedding was a grand event and was attended by several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and MS Dhoni. 

Published By: Published: April 5, 2026 11:07:23 IST
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Rajat Sharma’s Daughter Wedding
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Rajat Sharma’s Daughter Wedding

Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha recently tied the knot in a grand and elegant ceremony that grabbed widespread attention.

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Who is Rajat Sharma?
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Who is Rajat Sharma?

Rajat Sharma is a prominent Indian journalist widely known as the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV. He is the host of the popular courtroom-style interview show Aap Ki Adalat, which first aired in 1993 and is the longest-running show in the history of TV.

Who is Rajat Sharma’s Daughter?
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Who is Rajat Sharma’s Daughter?

Rajat Sharma’s daughter is Disha Sharma, a legal professional associated with the law firm Sai Kirshna & Associates.

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Rajat Sharma’s Daughter Disha Husband
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Rajat Sharma’s Daughter Disha Husband

Rajat Sharma’s daughter Disha is married to Sudarshan M.J., who is a senior advocate. He works alongside his wife. He traces his roots to Tamil Nadu, which influenced the traditional South Indian style of their wedding.

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