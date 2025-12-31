First to Welcome 2026! Watch 5 Stunning Fireworks Photos of New Zealand and Australia’s Jaw-Dropping New Year Celebrations
As the world waited for the clock to strike midnight, New Zealand and Australia became the first countries to welcome 2026, lighting up their skies with breathtaking fireworks, displays. Iconic shimmered under bursts of colour as cities erupted in celebration, setting the tone for New Year festivities across the globe.
New Year 2026 Images
Here are 5 stunning New Year fireworks photos capturing New Zealand’s Auckland and Australia’s Sydney ringing in 2026 in jaw-dropping style.
New Zealand New Year 2026 Celebrations
Spectacular fireworks explode from Auckland's iconic Sky Tower, lighting up the night sky with vibrant bursts of color cascading over the city.
New Zealand First Country to Celebrate New Year 2026
New Zealand becomes the first major nation to welcome 2026, and the world watches in awe.
Auckland New Year Firework
The celebration featured a 10-second countdown projected onto the 328-metre Sky Tower, followed by a five-minute show in which 3,500 fireworks were launched from multiple levels, lighting up the night sky and illuminating both the Sky Tower and the Auckland Harbour Bridge
Australia New Year 2026 Celebrations
Australia displays spectacular fireworks at the Sydney Harbour Bridge to welcome the New Year 2026.
Sydeny New Year Firework
Sydney's harbor lit up from the Harbour Bridge and Opera House after a minute of silence for the 15 killed in the December 14 Bondi Beach attack.
Anthony Albanese New Year 2026 Wishes
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared the festive view, while the Royal Family sent greetings from Buckingham Palace, blending joy and reflection as 2026 begins.