From Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy to Pakeezah Star Meena Kumari: 7 Bollywood Legends Who Went From Stardom to Shockingly Broke

Meena Kumari

Meena Kumari, ‘The Tragedy Queen’, who once ruled the Indian cinema, died at the age of 38, penniless and ignored by everyone. Pakeezah actress who started working early in life, burdened by family responsibilities, came with heartbreak and alcoholism. By the time of her death from liver cirrhosis, it was reported that she had no money to her name. A doctor who was a fan of hers reportedly helped pay her final hospital bills.