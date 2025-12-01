From Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy to Pakeezah Star Meena Kumari: 7 Bollywood Legends Who Went From Stardom to Shockingly Broke
Bollywood has created countless stars, but not every successful story ends in glory. From Aashiqui Fame Rahul Roy to Pakeezah Star Meena Kumari, several once-celebrated actors faced heartbreaking financial struggles later in life. Despite ruling the big screen at their peak, these icons eventually battled money troubles, fading fame, and personal setbacks.
Bollywood Actors Who Faced Financial Problems
Here’s a look at seven Bollywood actors whose journey from dazzling stardom to real-life hardship reveals the industry’s harsh reality.
Rahul Roy
Rahul Roy, star of one of the biggest musical blockbusters of the 1990s, Aashiqui. Then it takes less time for his fame fade, forced to reintroduce himself to the world of reality shows. The long-haired, silent-eyed Rahul Roy is now singing in local Bihar weddings to make ends meet.
Meena Kumari
Meena Kumari, ‘The Tragedy Queen’, who once ruled the Indian cinema, died at the age of 38, penniless and ignored by everyone. Pakeezah actress who started working early in life, burdened by family responsibilities, came with heartbreak and alcoholism. By the time of her death from liver cirrhosis, it was reported that she had no money to her name. A doctor who was a fan of hers reportedly helped pay her final hospital bills.
Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor, a renowned actor and filmmaker, experienced significant financial hardships at different points in his life, most notably after the box office failure of his 1970 film Mera Naam Joker. The movie left him nearly bankrupt and forced him to sell off assets to pay his debts.
A.K. Hangal
A.K. Hangal, who made his name through multiple movies including Sholay and Deewar, suffered financial problems. He found himself struggling to make ends meet. Many Bollywood actors helped him as he went through a financial crisis, including Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar.
Mitali Sharma
Mitali Sharma, who moved to Mumbai from Delhi, faced severe poverty, homelessness, and mental health issues after her career failed to take off.
Bhagwan Dada
Bhagwan Dada experienced a dramatic fall from status as one of Bollywood’s wealthiest and most popular stars in the 1940s and '50s. He invested his entire savings into producing and directing films, which ultimately flopped. His biggest blunder was Hasna Mana Hai with Kishore Kumar. The project was abandoned midway due to Kishore Kumar’s unreliability and eccentricity, causing Bhagwan Dada to lose everything.
Sudhir Dalvi
Sudhir Dalvi, best known for playing Sai Baba in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba, has been hospitalised due to his critical condition. But the actor was experiencing a financial crisis as his family had already spent nearly Rs 10 lakh on his treatment, and expenses could rise to around Rs 15 lakh.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is compiled from publicly available reports, interviews, and media sources. It is not intended to defame, disrespect, or sensationalize any individual. The stories mentioned are shared solely for informational and awareness purposes. Readers are advised to verify details independently and view the content with sensitivity.