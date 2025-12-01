From Rishabh Pant to Virat Kohli & Shubman Gill: Top 10 Highest Run-Scorers in IPL History — No.1 Will Shock You
The Indian Premier League has witnessed some of the biggest batting superstars in world cricket, but only a few have consistently dominated the runs chart season after season. From the explosive strokeplay of Rishab Pant to the elegant consistency of Shubham Gill, the IPL’s top run-scrores have rewritten record books with their match-winning performances.
10 Highest Runner in IPL
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most career runs in IPL history, as of 2025, he has scored approximately 8,661 runs in the IPL across 267 matches (259 innings), with a batting average of about 39.55.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma made his IPL debut in 2008 with Deccan Chargers, before later joining Mumbai Indians (MI). As of 2025, he has played around 272 matches in the IPL. rohit is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history with a total of about 7,046 runs.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan has played 222 matches in the IPL. he owns 6800+ runs over more than 15 years which shows her sustained value across many seasons.
David Warner
David Warner has featured in 184 IPL matches and scored 6,565 runs in his IPL career, making him among the elite batters in league history.
List of Top Runners in IPL
| **Player** | **Total Runs in IPL** |
| ------------------ | --------------------- |
| **Suresh Raina** | **5,528 runs** |
| **AB de Villiers** | **5,162 runs** |
| **Chris Gayle** | **4,965 runs** |
| **MS Dhoni** | **5,439 runs** |
| **KL Rahul** | **5,222 runs** |
| **Robin Uthappa** | **4,952 runs** |