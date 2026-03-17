Chand Dekh Lena Teaser Out: Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movie Maatrubhumi Release Date, First Look, Story, Cast & Other Details Inside

Salman Khan has once again grabbed fans’ attention after sharing a fresh teaser from his much-awaited upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. the teaser, which dropped on 17 March 2026, quickly started trending online as fans reacted to the new visuals. Interestingly, the film was earlier announced with a different title, which created curiosity among fans about the project. From the teaser update to the film’s release plans and storyline, here’s everything to know about Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama.