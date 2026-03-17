Chand Dekh Lena Teaser Out: Salman Khan’s Upcoming Movie Maatrubhumi Release Date, First Look, Story, Cast & Other Details Inside
Salman Khan has once again grabbed fans’ attention after sharing a fresh teaser from his much-awaited upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. the teaser, which dropped on 17 March 2026, quickly started trending online as fans reacted to the new visuals. Interestingly, the film was earlier announced with a different title, which created curiosity among fans about the project. From the teaser update to the film’s release plans and storyline, here’s everything to know about Salman Khan’s upcoming war drama.
Salman Khan Upcoming Film Maatrubhumi
Salman Khan is set to star in the upcoming war drama Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. It is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.
Battle of Galwan Renamed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace
The film was initially announced with the title Battle of Galwan. Later, the makers officially changed the name to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The new title was revealed along with a fresh poster shared online.
Chand Dekh Lena Teaser
Salman Khan surprised fans by dropping the teaser of the romantic song “Chand Dekh Lena” from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace on 17 March 2026. The teaser features Salman Khan alongside Chitrangada Singh, giving a glimpse of a soft romantic moment in the otherwise intense war film. The short preview highlights themes of love, longing, and emotional sacrifice, offering a different side of the war drama.
Maatrubhumi Release Date
The film is currently scheduled to release in theatres on 17 April 2026. However, some reports suggest the release date could change depending on production decisions.
Maatrubhmi Story
The story is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh. Salman Khan plays Colonel B. Santosh Babu, a real-life Indian Army officer. The film highlights the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers during the high-altitude conflict. It focuses on courage, patriotism, and the intense battle fought by Indian troops.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on publicly available media reports and official social media updates. Details about Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and the teaser of the song “Chand Dekh Lena” may change as the makers release further announcements. Readers are advised to follow official updates from Salman Khan and the film’s production team for the latest confirmed information.