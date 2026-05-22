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  • Summer School Holidays 2026 in India: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttarakhand Vacation Dates Revealed

Summer School Holidays 2026 in India: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttarakhand Vacation Dates Revealed

Indias summer school holidays usually start in May because it gets really hot everywhere in the country. The different states in India have holiday schedules. This is because the weather is not the same in all the states and they also have education boards. Here is a photo gallery that shows the Indian states where the kids have long summer school holidays in 2026 and when they can expect to be, on vacation.

Published By: Published: May 22, 2026 12:50:49 IST
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Delhi
1/7

Delhi

Holiday Dates: 11 May 2026 – 30 June 2026

Delhi schools usually announce long summer breaks due to extreme heatwave conditions during May and June

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Uttar Pradesh
2/7

Uttar Pradesh

Holiday Dates: 20 May 2026 – 30 June 2026

Most schools across Uttar Pradesh remain closed during peak summer temperatures.

Rajasthan
3/7

Rajasthan

Holiday Dates: 17 May 2026 – 30 June 2026

Rajasthan schools announce extended breaks because of intense desert heat across the state.

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Maharashtra
4/7

Maharashtra

Holiday Dates: 2 May 2026 – 15 June 2026

Schools in Maharashtra usually close earlier compared to northern states.

Tamil Nadu
5/7

Tamil Nadu

Holiday Dates: 25 April 2026 – 1 June 2026

Tamil Nadu schools begin vacations early due to rising coastal humidity and heat.

West Bengal
6/7

West Bengal

Holiday Dates: 10 May 2026 – 25 June 2026

Schools in West Bengal often adjust holidays depending on heatwave alerts and weather conditions

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Uttarakhand
7/7

Uttarakhand

Holiday Dates: 20 May 2026 – 5 July 2026

Hill-state schools enjoy pleasant weather, but summer holidays are still widely observed across Uttarakhand.

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