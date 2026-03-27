Vvan: Force of the Forest – Sidharth Malhotra & Tamannaah Bhatia’s Folklore Thriller Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast, Plot and Storyline
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Vvan: Force of the Forest is shaping up to be one of the most unique Bollywood releases of 2026. With a folklore driven supernatural theme. The film is already building strong anticipation ahead of its festive release.
Release Date
Vvan: Force of the Forest is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on August 28, 2026, coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan holiday. The film was earlier planned for May but was postponed to maximize festive box office potential.
OTT Platform
After its theatrical run, Vvan: Force of the Forest will stream on Amazon Prime Video, making it accessible to a wider global audience.
Cast
The film features a strong and diverse cast:
Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role
Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead
Maniesh Paul in a key supporting role
Sunil Grover adding depth with his performance
Storyline
The storyline revolves around a mysterious forest tied to ancient folklore and a powerful divine entity. As the narrative unfolds, characters find themselves caught between belief, fear and survival in a world where myth and reality collide.
Plot
The plot is expected to follow a gripping journey into a dense forest where hidden secrets and supernatural forces begin to surface. With elements of suspense, spirituality and thriller, the story explores how humans confront unknown forces rooted in tradition and belief.