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  • Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And Hyderabad Temperature Update

Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And Hyderabad Temperature Update

India is seeing kinds of weather today. Some big cities are really hot while others are getting some rain and thunderstorms. Delhi is still very hot Mumbai is cloudy and humid and Bengaluru is cooler with a chance of rain. Chennai and Kolkata are also hot and sticky. Here is a quick look at the weather in six Indian cities like India including how hot and cold it is going to be, in India. check updates.

Published By: Published: May 20, 2026 12:42:12 IST
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Delhi Weather Today
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Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And Hyderabad Temperature Update (PHOTO CREDIT - AI)

Delhi Weather Today

Delhi Battles Intense Heatwave Conditions
Max Temperature: 46°C
Min Temperature: 29°C

Delhi recorded one of the hottest days of the season as IMD issued a heatwave alert across the capital.

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Mumbai Weather
2/6

Mumbai Weather

Cloudy Skies And Humid Weather Continue In Mumbai

Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 27°C

Mumbai witnessed overcast skies with humid weather conditions and chances of pre-monsoon activity.

Benguluru Weather Today
3/6

Benguluru Weather Today

Pleasant Bengaluru Sees Rain And Thunderstorm Alert

Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 23°C

Bengaluru is expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms, bringing relief from rising summer temperatures.

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Chennai Weather Today
4/6

Chennai Weather Today

Hot And Humid Conditions Persist In Chennai

Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 27°C

Parts of Chennai may witness light showers, but hot and humid weather is expected to continue through the day.

Kolkata Weather Today
5/6

Kolkata Weather Today

Kolkata Sweats Under High Humidity Levels

Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 29°C

Kolkata residents are facing extremely humid conditions with real-feel temperatures touching uncomfortable levels.

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Hyderabad Weather Today
6/6

Hyderabad Weather Today

Hyderabad Faces Dry Heat With Warm Conditions

Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 26°C

Hyderabad is likely to experience dry and hot weather with isolated rain chances later in the day

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