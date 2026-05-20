Weather Today, May 20, 2026: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And Hyderabad Temperature Update
India is seeing kinds of weather today. Some big cities are really hot while others are getting some rain and thunderstorms. Delhi is still very hot Mumbai is cloudy and humid and Bengaluru is cooler with a chance of rain. Chennai and Kolkata are also hot and sticky. Here is a quick look at the weather in six Indian cities like India including how hot and cold it is going to be, in India. check updates.
Delhi Weather Today
Delhi Battles Intense Heatwave Conditions
Max Temperature: 46°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Delhi recorded one of the hottest days of the season as IMD issued a heatwave alert across the capital.
Mumbai Weather
Cloudy Skies And Humid Weather Continue In Mumbai
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Mumbai witnessed overcast skies with humid weather conditions and chances of pre-monsoon activity.
Benguluru Weather Today
Pleasant Bengaluru Sees Rain And Thunderstorm Alert
Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Bengaluru is expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms, bringing relief from rising summer temperatures.
Chennai Weather Today
Hot And Humid Conditions Persist In Chennai
Max Temperature: 34°C
Min Temperature: 27°C
Parts of Chennai may witness light showers, but hot and humid weather is expected to continue through the day.
Kolkata Weather Today
Kolkata Sweats Under High Humidity Levels
Max Temperature: 35°C
Min Temperature: 29°C
Kolkata residents are facing extremely humid conditions with real-feel temperatures touching uncomfortable levels.
Hyderabad Weather Today
Hyderabad Faces Dry Heat With Warm Conditions
Max Temperature: 36°C
Min Temperature: 26°C
Hyderabad is likely to experience dry and hot weather with isolated rain chances later in the day