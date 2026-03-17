Who Is Awez Darbar? Age, Net Worth, Followers, Girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar & Breakup Rumours Explained | All You Need To Know

Awez Darbar is one of India’s most popular digital creators who rose to fame through viral dance videos on Tiktok and later dominated Instagram and YouTube. Apart from social media, Awez also grabbed attention when he appeared on Bigg Boss 19 along with his girlfriend, bringing their relationship into the spotlight. The influencer is also the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, which often sparks curiosity about his personal life and career.