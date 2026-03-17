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  • Who Is Awez Darbar? Age, Net Worth, Followers, Girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar & Breakup Rumours Explained | All You Need To Know

Who Is Awez Darbar? Age, Net Worth, Followers, Girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar & Breakup Rumours Explained | All You Need To Know

Awez Darbar is one of India’s most popular digital creators who rose to fame through viral dance videos on Tiktok and later dominated Instagram and YouTube. Apart from social media, Awez also grabbed attention when he appeared on Bigg Boss 19 along with his girlfriend, bringing their relationship into the spotlight. The influencer is also the son of renowned music composer Ismail Darbar, which often sparks curiosity about his personal life and career.

Published By: Published: March 17, 2026 15:01:05 IST
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Awez Darbar Age
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Who Is Awez Darbar? Age, Net Worth, Followers, Girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar & Breakup Rumours Explained | All You Need To Know

Awez Darbar Age

Awez Darbar was born on 16 March 1993 in Mumbai, India. As of 2026, he is around 33 years old. He is the son of famous Bollywood music director Ismail Darbar.

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Awez Darbar Net Worth
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Awez Darbar Net Worth

His estimated net worth is around $2–3 million (about ₹16–20 crore). Most of his income comes from brand collaborations and sponsored social media posts. He also earns from YouTube revenue, live shows, and dance workshops. Awez also runs a dance academy called B You Academy.

Awez Darbar Followers
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Awez Darbar Followers

Awez has a massive social media fanbase across platforms. His Instagram alone has over 30 million followers. His YouTube channel has more than 12 million subscribers. Overall, he has close to 50 million combined followers across platforms.

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Awez Darbar Girlfriend
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Awez Darbar Girlfriend

Awez has been in a relationship with influencer Nagma Mirajkar. Nagma is a dancer, digital creator, and lifestyle influencer. The couple gained popularity through dance videos and collaborations on TikTok and Instagram. Fans even call their couple name “Nawez” (Nagma + Awez).

Did Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Breakup?
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Did Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar Breakup?

Their relationship has often been surrounded by breakup and cheating rumours online. The speculation began after Nagma reportedly skipped Awez’s birthday celebration, which caught the attention of fans on social media. A video from Awez’s birthday party showed him celebrating with friends and family, but Nagma was missing from the cake-cutting moment, leading many to question their relationship status.

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Disclaimer

The information in this article is based on media reports and social media speculation. Neither Awez Darbar nor Nagma Mirajkar has officially confirmed any breakup. Readers are advised to wait for an official statement from the individuals involved for confirmed details.

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