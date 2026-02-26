LIVE TV
  Grand Iftar 2026: Thousands Gather at Iconic Mosques Worldwide to Break Fast in Unity And Faith

Grand Iftar 2026: Thousands Gather at Iconic Mosques Worldwide to Break Fast in Unity And Faith

As the sun sets during Ramadan, breathtaking scenes unfold across the world as thousands of devotees come together for grand iftar at iconic mosques and open courtyards. From heartfelt prayers to meals shared with strangers, the moment reflects unity, gratitude, and the true spirit of community.

Published: February 26, 2026 17:18:45 IST
Follow us on
Google News
A Global Celebration of Faith & Togetherness
1/6
Grand Iftar 2026: Thousands Gather at Iconic Mosques Worldwide to Break Fast in Unity And Faith

A Global Celebration of Faith & Togetherness

From historic mosques to open courtyards, thousands gather at sunset to break their fast during Ramadan. The grand iftar is not just a meal it is a spiritual and cultural experience that unites communities in prayer, gratitude, and sharing.

Iconic Mosques Turn Into Sea of Devotees
2/6

Iconic Mosques Turn Into Sea of Devotees

Magnificent landmarks like Jama Masjid, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and Hagia Sophia witness breathtaking scenes as worshippers sit shoulder to shoulder, waiting for the call to Maghrib. The atmosphere is filled with peace, devotion, and a sense of unity.

The Spirit of Sharing & Charity
3/6

The Spirit of Sharing & Charity

Dates, water, fruits, and traditional dishes are distributed freely among people. Strangers become family as everyone eats together, reflecting the true essence of Ramadan compassion, equality, and generosity.

A Moment of Prayer & Reflection
4/6

A Moment of Prayer & Reflection

Before and after iftar, large congregations offer salah in harmony. The glowing chandeliers, illuminated domes, and collective duas create a deeply emotional and spiritual environment.

More Than a Meal, A Memory for a Lifetime
5/6

More Than a Meal, A Memory for a Lifetime

Grand iftars showcase cultural diversity, architectural beauty, and the power of faith. These gatherings remind the world that Ramadan is about unity, gratitude, and spreading love beyond boundaries.

Disclaimer
6/6

Disclaimer

This content is created for informational and illustrative purposes only. The images used are for representation of grand iftar gatherings across different locations and may not correspond to a single specific event.

