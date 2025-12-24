LIVE TV
  Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: From Ram Lakhan To Animal- Watch these 6 best movies of the icon on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and other OTT

Anil Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s most enduring and versatile actors. He has given audiences unforgettable performances across decades. From his iconic role in Ram Lakhan to the action packed Animal his films continue to entertain and inspire. On his birthday here are six must watch Anil Kapoor movies available on popular OTT platforms.

Published By: Harshita Gothi Published: December 24, 2025 13:31:24 IST
Ram Lakhan (1989)
A classic masala entertainer Ram Lakhan showcases Anil Kapoor’s charm and energy. His performance as the righteous Ram won hearts and became a defining moment in his career. Available on ZEE5.

Mr. India (1987)
Anil Kapoor’s portrayal of the invisible superhero remains legendary. This family friendly sci fi drama combines humor emotion and adventure making it timeless. Streaming on Netflix.

Tezaab (1988)
Tezaab cemented Anil Kapoor’s status as a leading Bollywood hero. His intense performance in this action romance drama won critical acclaim and audience love. Available on Prime Video.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
This ensemble family drama shows Anil Kapoor in a modern sophisticated avatar. His nuanced acting adds depth to this story of relationships and self discovery. Available on Netflix.

Welcome (2007)
In this hit comedy Anil Kapoor’s impeccable comic timing shines. Welcome remains one of the most entertaining Bollywood comedies of the 2000s. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Animal (2023)
Animal marks Anil Kapoor’s dynamic return in a high octane action thriller. His commanding presence and performance make this film a must watch for fans. Available on ZEE5.

Disclaimer
