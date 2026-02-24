Nani’s The Paradise: Release Date, Cast, Story, Plot, Budget and More- Everything About 2026 Action Thriller
Nani’s The Paradise Aya Sher Song: The buzz around The Paradise is growing rapidly as fans eagerly await the high-octane action thriller starring Nani. Slated for a 2026 release, the film promises intense action sequences, a gripping storyline, and a larger-than-life cinematic experience.
Nani Birthday Special
The Paradise actor Nani is celebrating his birthday today, February 24, 2026. Aya Sher song actor, is turning 41, making fans all excited for his special day.
The Paradise: Release Date
The highly anticipated The Paradise starring Nani has been rescheduled to August 21, 2026. It was initially slated for March 26, 2026, but the makers postponed it to ensure high-quality post-production.
The Paradise: Cast
The Paradise cast includes Nani, Kayadu Lohar, Raghav Juyal, Mohan Babu, and others.
The Paradise: Story
The Paradise set against a rugged backdrop, the story follows Jadal, a man pushed to his limits in a high-stakes conflict. Nani’s movie explores themes of survival, loyalty, and redemption.
The Paradise: Budget
The Paradise is set to be the most expensive film of Nani’s career. The movie is reportedly made on an estimated budget of over Rs 200 crore.