Happy Birthday, Vivek Oberoi: Bad Breakups and Wrong Career Moves, Top Controversies Of Salman Khan’s Nemesis
As Today is Vivek Oberoi Birthday who’s being an actor who enjoyed a strong debut with Company, and whose rise as a potential future star of Bollywood was once trumpeted by critics, but whose career to date has been marred by serious controversies that have frequently swamped his professional success. Although he has given us some of the most memorable performances in movies such as Saathiya and Shootout at Lokhandwala, his career in the film industry has been characterised by a host of personal feuds, court battles and social media missteps.
Since the provocative press conference that sparked a long-standing beef with a superstar to the controversial meme that prompted a mass uproar, the personal and professional life of Oberoi has been under the media microscope in a big way.
These and his unapologetic and even un-censored remarks about the industry have cemented his status as one of the most controversial figures in the history of Bollywood. His experience is also a warning of how PR gaffes can affect a career in the high-stakes Indian cinema. Let’s look at the Top five controversial controversies of Vivek Oberoi.
The Press Conference Against Salman Khan
Vivek Oberoi publicly accused Salman Khan of threatening him over his relationship with Aishwarya Rai. This infamous 2003 press conference is widely cited as the incident that led to an unofficial ban on him by the industry.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Meme
In 2019, Vivek Oberoi shared a meme on social media that chronicled Aishwarya Rai's love life, featuring images of her with Salman Khan, himself, and Abhishek Bachchan.
"Plastic" Comments on the Industry
In a 2009 interview, Oberoi remarked that Bollywood had "more plastic than a company that makes Tupperware boxes." The comment was widely interpreted as an attack on the industry's superficiality and strained his relationships with many colleagues.
Public Apology to Salman Khan
At an awards function, Vivek Oberoi publicly apologized to Salman Khan for his past actions. However, Salman's cold and dismissive reaction on stage, which was later mocked at another event, made the gesture awkward and embarrassing.
Praise for the Bishnoi Community
An old video of Vivek Oberoi surfaced in 2024, where he praised the Bishnoi community for their conservation efforts. This was seen as a deliberate jab at Salman Khan, who has a long-standing legal battle with the community over the blackbuck poaching case.