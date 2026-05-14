Top 5 High-Cholesterol Foods You Should Avoid

Your daily diet could be silently harming your heart without you even realizing it, especially when you assume certain foods are healthy just because they are commonly eaten or taste good. Many processed, fried, and high-fat foods can gradually increase bad cholesterol levels and raise the risk of heart disease over time. That is why it is important to switch to a smarter and more balanced diet that supports heart health. Choosing fresh, home-cooked meals, reducing excess oil and sugar, and including more fiber-rich and nutrient-dense foods can make a big difference. Small changes in your eating habits today can help protect your heart, improve overall health, and reduce the risk of serious lifestyle diseases in the future.

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