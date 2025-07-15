Horoscope Today: July 15, 2025 – What Today Holds for All 12 Signs

Pisces

Responsibility took happiness, Pisces. Let go of drama, balance scales even, find mentors. A cycle closes; another opens. Trust timing, balance, and you. Everything you need will come if you have faith in cosmic justice.

This content is intended for entertainment and general guidance purposes only. Astrological interpretations do not replace professional advice. Please use your own judgment and consult experts for decisions affecting your personal, financial, or health matters.