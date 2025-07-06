In Pics: Eight Hidden Monsoon Sites To Explore In Maharashtra
With the arrival of monsoon across India, flora and fauna are reviving and are at the peak of their beauty. When it comes to monsoon, we can’t skip Maharashtra. The Maharashtrian monsoon is probably one of the best to experience. The rejuvenation of nature looks even more surreal in Maharashtra. To Witness this beauty and enjoy the serene and stunning visuals of the nature, one must step away from the usual crowded touristy sites and explore these eight offbeat locations in Maharashtra in monsoon.
Amboli Ghat
This lesser-known hill station tucked in the Sahyadri hills, turns into a lush green paradise with misty valleys, hidden waterfalls, and surreal viewpoints during monsoon.
Thoseghar Waterfalls, Satara
Witness one of Maharashtra’s tallest and most beautiful seasonal waterfalls, surrounded by unimaginable greenery and dramatic cliffs.
Pratapgarh Fort , Sitara
Perched in the lush hills of Satara, Pratapgarh comes alive during the monsoon. This historic fort bulit by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj offers stunning valley views, dense forests, and a walk through Maratha history.
Malshej Ghat
This stunning site is famous for its cloud-kissed mountains, roaring waterfalls, and pink flamingos. The Ghat offers serenity, trekking trails, and monsoon magic without the usual tourist rush.
Bhandardara
Bhandardara offers scenic spots like Randha Falls, Arthur Lake, and lush viewpoints, making it an ideal choice to visit in monsoon.
Koyna Wildlife Sanctuary
This sanctuary is UNESCO-recognized biodiversity hotspot comes alive during monsoon with rich flora, hidden waterfalls, and rare wildlife sighting. This place is a paradise for nature lovers.
Chikhaldara
Chikhaldara is the only hill station in Vidarbha and transforms into a green retreat during the rains, offering wildlife, coffee plantations, and serene viewpoints away from the crowds. The site will soon offer the largest pedestrian bridge in India when it opens in 2025.
Morachi Chincholi
Known as the village of peacocks, Morachi Chincholi is a hidden gem near Pune. It is a place to spot dancing peacocks in lush farmlands, especially in monsoon.