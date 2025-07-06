In Pics: Eight Hidden Monsoon Sites To Explore In Maharashtra

With the arrival of monsoon across India, flora and fauna are reviving and are at the peak of their beauty. When it comes to monsoon, we can’t skip Maharashtra. The Maharashtrian monsoon is probably one of the best to experience. The rejuvenation of nature looks even more surreal in Maharashtra. To Witness this beauty and enjoy the serene and stunning visuals of the nature, one must step away from the usual crowded touristy sites and explore these eight offbeat locations in Maharashtra in monsoon.