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  • India Heatwave Alert 22 May 2026 : Delhi, Banda, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Shillong Latest Weather Report

India Heatwave Alert 22 May 2026 : Delhi, Banda, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Shillong Latest Weather Report

India is seeing crazy weather on May 22 2026. Some cities are super hot with heatwaves while others are getting needed rain. Delhi, Banda, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Shillong are some of the places people are talking about because of the high temperatures and thunderstorms. In north and west India it’s still extremely hot. Some cities in the south and northeast are getting some relief with clouds and rain. This is creating a difference across the country. The heatwaves and rain are making life really tough for people, in India. India is going through a lot of weather changes.

Published By: Published: May 22, 2026 11:39:41 IST
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Delhi: Heatwave Emergency
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India's Heatwave Alert 22 May 2026 : Delhi, Banda, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Shillong Latest Weather Report

Delhi: Heatwave Emergency

Maximum Temperature: 44°C
Minimum Temperature: 30°C

Delhi is under severe heatwave conditions with blazing afternoons and very warm nights making outdoor movement difficult.

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Banda, Uttar Pradesh: India’s Hottest City
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Banda, Uttar Pradesh: India’s Hottest City

Maximum Temperature: 48°C
Minimum Temperature: 33°C

Banda has recorded some of the highest temperatures in India this week during the ongoing north Indian heatwave.

Chennai: Coastal Humidity Blast
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Chennai: Coastal Humidity Blast

Maximum Temperature: 41°C
Minimum Temperature: 31°C

The city is experiencing intense humidity with high daytime temperatures making the heat feel even harsher.

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Bengaluru: Coolest Metro Relief
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Bengaluru: Coolest Metro Relief

Maximum Temperature: 34°C
Minimum Temperature: 22°C

Bengaluru continues to enjoy pleasant pre-monsoon weather with scattered rain showers and cloudy skies.

Ahmedabad: Dry Desert-Like Heat
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Ahmedabad: Dry Desert-Like Heat

Maximum Temperature: 42°C
Minimum Temperature: 29°C

Ahmedabad remains extremely hot with dry winds and high UV exposure dominating the daytime.

Hyderabad: Thunderstorm Transition
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Hyderabad: Thunderstorm Transition

Maximum Temperature: 41°C
Minimum Temperature: 27°C

The city is seeing a mix of scorching temperatures and evening thunderstorms as monsoon patterns slowly build.

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Shillong: India’s Summer Escape
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Shillong: India’s Summer Escape

Maximum Temperature: 24°C
Minimum Temperature: 17°C

Shillong remains one of the coolest destinations in India right now with misty weather and refreshing rainfall.

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