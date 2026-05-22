India Heatwave Alert 22 May 2026 : Delhi, Banda, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Shillong Latest Weather Report

India is seeing crazy weather on May 22 2026. Some cities are super hot with heatwaves while others are getting needed rain. Delhi, Banda, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Shillong are some of the places people are talking about because of the high temperatures and thunderstorms. In north and west India it’s still extremely hot. Some cities in the south and northeast are getting some relief with clouds and rain. This is creating a difference across the country. The heatwaves and rain are making life really tough for people, in India. India is going through a lot of weather changes.