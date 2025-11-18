LIVE TV
  Kuldeep Yadav Engagement: Everything About Fiancée Vanshika Going Viral

Kuldeep Yadav Engagement: Everything About Fiancée Vanshika Going Viral

Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav surprised fans by officially introducing his fiancée, Vanshika, during their intimate engagement ceremony. Their engagement photos went viral instantly, with fans curious to know who Vanshika is and what she does. Here’s everything you need to know about Kuldeep Yadav’s girlfriend Vanshika.

Who is Vanshika?
Who is Vanshika?

Vanshika is the childhood friend of Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, and their bond goes back to their school days in Lucknow.

Kuldeep Yadav's Girlfriend Father
Kuldeep Yadav's Girlfriend Father

She is from Shyam Nagar, Lucknow, and belongs to a simple, grounded family. Her father has worked with LIC, and she has been raised away from the glam of celebrity circles.

Kuldeep Yadav Engagement
Kuldeep Yadav Engagement

The couple got engaged on 4 June 2025 in an intimate ceremony held in Lucknow. The wedding is expected to take place later in 2025, depending on Kuldeep's international cricket schedule.

Why Kuldeep Yadav is Trending?

Vanshika's relationship with Kuldeep suddenly came into spotlight after their engagement photos went viral. Fans are fascinated by the fact that a top Indian cricketer chose to marry someone outside the public eye.

Kuldeep Yadav Girlfriend Vanshika's Career
Kuldeep Yadav Girlfriend Vanshika's Career

Vanshika is known to be associated with LIC, where she works in an administrative role. She is not a social media personality or public figure, preferring to keep her life extremely private even after the engagement.

Disclaimer
Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

