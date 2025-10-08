Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport Photos: India’s largest Greenfield airport with world class Amenities And Stunning Design
Inaugurated on October 8, 2025, Navi Mumbai International Airport showcases lotus-inspired architecture, eco-friendly features, modern passenger amenities, and India’s largest MRO and cargo facilities, offering seamless connectivity and a world-class travel experience for domestic and international travelers.
Inauguration & Iconic Design
On October 8, 2025, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Navi Mumbai International Airport, India’s largest greenfield airport. Its iconic lotus-inspired design symbolizes India’s heritage and futuristic vision in aviation infrastructure.
Spacious and Modern Interiors
The airport’s interiors are grand and spacious, offering passengers wide lounges, premium seating areas, modern check-in counters, and seamless walkways, enhancing comfort and convenience for travelers.
Eco-Friendly & Sustainable Features
Equipped with solar panels generating 47 MW, electric vehicle connectivity, and sustainable aviation fuel storage, the airport emphasizes green energy and low environmental impact in line with global sustainability goals.
Cutting-Edge Passenger Facilities
From automated people movers connecting terminals to dedicated cargo handling zones, the airport integrates smart technology to ensure efficient passenger movement and a world-class travel experience.
Cargo and Maintenance Hub
The airport houses India's largest aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility, and is capable of handling 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo annually, boosting Mumbai’s commercial aviation capacity.
Seamless Connectivity and Mobility
The airport is connected by Mumbai Metro Line 3, electric buses, and water taxis, supported by the ‘Mumbai One’ app for integrated ticketing, offering travelers effortless multi-modal transport options.
Disclaimer
This content is for informational purposes only. Features, facilities, and operational details of Navi Mumbai International Airport are subject to change. We do not guarantee accuracy or completeness of the information provided.